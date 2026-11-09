Deterrence and diplomacy needed to counter impact of Iran war, says Dr Gargash

Deterrence and diplomacy work hand in hand and do not contradict one another, even as Iranian strikes in the region and indirect talks to end the war continue, Dr Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to President Sheikh Mohamed, said on Monday.

“Deterrence is not an end in and of itself,” he told the Abu Dhabi Strategic Debate forum. “While its purpose is to prevent further aggression, it’s also essential to create political conditions for diplomacy to succeed. These principles aren’t contradictory, they reinforce one another.”

Since the Iran war started in February with US and Israeli attacks, Tehran has carried out strikes on civilian targets in Gulf states, Jordan and Iraq, as well as shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. The Iran-backed Houthi rebels, meanwhile, have more recently been carrying out attacks on Saudi Arabia's oil infrastructure and airports.

Talks through mediators are continuing between the US and Iran in a bid to end the war under mounting pressure for de-escalation. Last week's Democratic win in the US midterm elections was a reflection, the US administration has admitted, of the public's anti-war stance. Questions are now emerging about how US foreign policy towards the region will change.

“Perhaps it is too early to assess the impact of the US midterm elections on Washington’s approach towards Iran, but we remain hopeful that the outcome will reinforce efforts to pursue diplomatic solutions that ensure lasting peace and stability in the Gulf,” said Dr Gargash.

Gulf reaction

In his speech, Dr Gargash once again lamented what he said could have been better solidarity across the Gulf in response to the Iran attacks that had targeted every state in the region since the war began on February 28.

“Gulf solidarity in this crisis could’ve been stronger and more effective,” he said, reflecting on collective action during Iraq's invasion of Kuwait and the Arab uprisings. “This doesn’t require uniformity on every issue. Differences among neighbours are natural but there is a recognition that we must rebuild trust in our collective relationships in the Gulf,” he said.

Despite recent threats by Iran, including the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps on Sunday saying ships travelling through unauthorised routes in the Strait of Hormuz would have “no other fate” than to be hit by explosions and large fires, Dr Gargash said Iran and the Gulf share a goal in avoiding a “permanent” war.

“Iran and the Gulf states retain a common interest in avoiding permanent confrontations and restoring a greater predictability to their relations,” he said. “Dialogue isn't a concession but a strategic necessity.”

Dr Gargash said future discussions cannot lead to the same outcomes witnessed throughout the Iran war and should show a “change in behaviour”.