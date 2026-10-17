  • Woman killed and five injured in Houthi shelling and sniper fire in Taiz
  • IRGC says tanker exploded after hitting mine in Strait of Hormuz
  • Araghchi arrives in Baghdad for OIC summit
  • Coalition says it destroyed missile launchers in Yemen’s Saada
  • Aden will remain centre of government operations, says official
  • Strait of Hormuz transits 'remain 70% below pre-conflict levels'
Updated: October 17, 2026, 6:54 AM