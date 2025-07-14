Emirati father pays tribute to police officer son killed in Oman road crash

The father of a Fujairah police officer who was among three members of the same Emirati family killed in a multi-vehicle crash in Oman on Friday has told how a joyful holiday road trip “turned to tragedy”.

Rashid Gareeb Al Yammahi, 25, his wife Jawaher Mohammed Al Yammahi, 21, and his mother-in-law Khadija Ali Al Yammahi, 51, died in an accident involving three cars on Sultan Said bin Taimur Road in Dhofar Governorate at 7am on Friday.

Eight more members of the family – who were travelling in two cars on a holiday from the UAE to Salalah in Oman – were injured in the incident, which claimed the lives of five people in total.

The deceased were laid to rest in the Al Ghob area of Dibba Al Fujairah on Saturday. Seven of their injured relatives were airlifted back to the UAE to receive medical treatment. Gareeb Al Yammahi, father of Rashid and brother of Khadija, told The National that it was shocking news for the family.

Rashid Al Yammahi, 25, lost his life in the accident. Photo: Gareeb Al Yammahi

“I believe in God’s will and destiny despite the bitterness of loss. All we can do is to pray for their forgiveness and for the recovery of the injured survivors,” Mr Al Yammahi said.

“The sudden death of people you love is very harsh. Their summer vacation turned to tragedy and sadness.” He said the family party set off for Oman last Thursday night, with the accident taking place about 12 hours after their departure.

Five people died and 11 were injured in the accident, in the Dhofar Governorate in Oman. Photo: Gareeb Al Yammahi

Mr Al Yammahi said that his seven-month-old grandchild was also injured in the accident and is recovering in Dhofar Hospital in Oman. “The hospital told us that she is doing well and will fly home tonight. She is what remains from Rashid’s family,” he added.

Rashid’s brother-in-law, Ali Al Yammahi, his wife and his three children, aged seven, four and one, were injured in the accident along with Ali Al Yammahi’s brother Hamad, 18, and his 15-year-old sister Sabiha. “They are in Khalifa hospital recovering. Sabiha is in Rashid Hospital in Dubai and they will perform surgery on her.”

Rashid, who was newly married, was staying with his father in their house in Dibba Al Fujairah. “He was with me all the time and I was building a house for him. Patience is bitter and I have many memories with them. May they rest in peace in heaven,” Mr Al Yammahi added.

He thanked the UAE government for the support and for standing with his family by quickly stepping in to transport the bodies of the deceased and provide medical treatment for the injured.

Emiratis injured in the crash were airlifted back to the UAE. Photo: Royal Oman Police

The joint mission was led by the UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Mofa) in co-ordination with the National Search and Rescue Centre of the National Guard, the Air Force and the Air Defence Command. Fujairah Police paid tribute to Rashid following his death.

“With hearts faithful to God's decree and destiny, Fujairah Police mourns the death of policeman Rashid Gareeb Al Yammahi,” the force said in a post on X, which called for his family to be granted “patience and solace”.

Mofa also expressed its appreciation to the Omani authorities for their swift response and close co-operation with the UAE embassy in Muscat. The government has reminded all UAE citizens to exercise caution when travelling by road, adhere to traffic laws and strictly observe speed limits to ensure their safety and that of others.

