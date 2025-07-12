Emiratis involved in deadly Oman road accident airlifted back to the UAE

Emirati citizens injured in a deadly road accident in Oman on Friday have been airlifted back to the UAE for further medical treatment, following a co-ordinated rescue operation.

The joint mission, led by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Mofa) in co-ordination with the National Search and Rescue Centre of the National Guard, the Air Force and Air Defence Command, transferred the injured by air ambulance to Sheikh Khalifa Hospital in Fujairah to continue their treatment after receiving initial medical care in Oman.

According to the Royal Oman Police, five people lost their lives in the crash – including three Emirati citizens. While eleven other sustained injuries of varying severity. Among the injured were five children.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the crash, which remains continuing.

In a report on state news agency, Wam, Mofa and the National Guard offered their condolences and sympathies to the families of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to all the injured.

Mofa also expressed its appreciation for the Omani authorities' swift response and close co-operation with the UAE Embassy in Muscat.

The government has reminded all UAE citizens to exercise caution when travelling by road, adhere to traffic laws and strictly observe speed limits to ensure their safety and that of others.

