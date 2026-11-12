Rory McIlroy two shots off lead after tricky opening day of DP World Tour Championship

The UAE’s leading golfer, Adrian Otaegui, will tee-up alongside Rory McIlroy on Friday in the second round of the tour season’s finale.

The 33-year-old, who was born in Spain but switched allegiance two years ago having lived in the Emirates for years, is getting used to moving in such lofty company.

Otaegui played the opening day of the DP World Tour Championship in a two-ball with another Masters winner, Australia’s Adam Scott.

As back markers in a field that is restricted to the 50 leading available players on the Race to Dubai, the duo were the fourth match out on the course.

As such, they might not realistically have been expecting to be muscling their way into title contention.

As it turned out, Otaegui coped well in the blustery conditions, posting a two-under-par 70 in his opening round, on a course he knows so well.

Conditions became more challenging as the afternoon progressed, and the field bunched as a result. It meant that, by the end of the day, he was three off the lead, held by Joost Luiten.

A little under four hours after Otaegui had headed home, McIlroy left an eagle putt at the last a little short. It meant the world No 2 finished on three-under, and was subsequently drawn alongside the UAE’s finest for Round 2.

Otaegui will know the majority of eyeballs in his expanded gallery on Friday will be focused on his playing partner.

After all, McIlroy is eyeing a record-equalling eighth Race to Dubai title. He can guarantee that by winning at Jumeirah Golf Estates.

He is two behind Luiten, and three better off than his opening round playing partner, Eugenio Chacarra, who carded an even-par opening round.

“It is the old adage: you can’t win it on the first day, but you can certainly lose it,” McIlroy said.

“I played nicely today so didn’t feel like there was any threat of me shooting a bad one, but it was possible today to shoot a couple over and feel like you are out of the tournament.”

McIlroy has won three times before around the Earth Course, and he said the wind had made it one of the most challenging days yet there.

“Over the past couple of years they have definitely got the golf course to play a lot more difficult with the course set up, and that is the most wind we have played in front of for quite a while,” he said.

“It was tricky. The wind makes it tricky, the course set up was a little bit more difficult than in previous years, and the greens are not like Yas Links last week, not absolutely perfect. You have to be patient on them, but overall, I’m happy with the score.”

Despite being five shots off the pace, and behind McIlroy, too, Chacarra said he will continue to battle for the title.

“I'm playing against the best players in the world,” Chacarra said. “They have more experience, and they have played this course a million more times. I think whatever it brings, it brings.

“I know I need to do a couple of things better to be able to have a chance on Sunday, and that's what I'm going to focus on.

“I think if I fix those, a little strategy-wise and I can putt a little better, I think I'm going to have a chance on Sunday.”

The identity of the early leader is something of a surprise, given his place in the race standings.

Luiten was the first man out on the opening day, positioned 56th in a tournament restricted to 50.

The fact there were six withdrawals gave him his place, and he proved his worth with a fine opening round.

Luiten fired five birdies on the opening nine as he went out in 31, and eventually signed for 67.

“I said to my caddie, ‘Bro, we can only go up this week, you know? We're last man in, we've got nothing to lose, so let's go for it.’ And it worked out so far,” Luiten said.