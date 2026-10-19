‘He is golf’s living legend’: Fans urged not to take Rory McIlroy’s return to Dubai Desert Classic for granted

Rory McIlroy and the Hero Dubai Desert Classic might feel inextricably linked. But spectators are being urged not to take his presence at the Emirates Golf Club for granted.

McIlroy has been playing at the region’s oldest European Tour event for over 20 years now.

On Monday it was confirmed he will be heading back to the Majlis Course for a tilt at a fifth Dallah Trophy in January.

He has been a visible part of the growth of the city. It is debatable which method is better for dating pictures of past Desert Classics: counting the number of skyscrapers in Dubai Marina, or the volume – and, lately, greyness – of McIlroy’s hair.

Now aged 37, McIlroy is not going to be pensioned off any time soon. But the Northern Irishman has said he plans to reduce his schedule in the future.

He wants to focus on adding to his haul of six majors, streamline his bid to return to World No 1, and spend more time with his family.

Given his CV, McIlroy is in a position to be picky. His sweet spot, he has suggested, could be around 18 to 20 events per season.

McIlroy wins 2025 Race to Dubai – in pictures

Previous slide Next slide Rory McIlroy celebrates with daughter Poppy and wife Erica after winning his seventh Race to Dubai crown at Jumeirah Golf Estates on November 16, 2025. Getty Images Show caption: Rory McIlroy celebrates with daughter Poppy and wife Erica a…

Rory McIlroy is presented with the Race to Dubai trophy on the 18th green at Jumeirah Golf Estates. Getty Images Show caption: Rory McIlroy is presented with the Race to Dubai trophy on t…

Rory McIlroy celebrates after winning his seventh Race to Dubai crown at Jumeirah Golf Estates on November 16, 2025. Getty Images Show caption: Rory McIlroy celebrates after winning his seventh Race to Du…

Matt Fitzpatrick after winning the DP World Tour Championship for a third time. Getty Images Show caption: Matt Fitzpatrick after winning the DP World Tour Championshi…

Matt Fitzpatrick and Rory McIlroy during the trophy presentation at Jumeirah Golf Estates. Getty Images Show caption: Matt Fitzpatrick and Rory McIlroy during the trophy presenta…

Matt Fitzpatrick, right, and Rory McIlroy shake hands on the 18th green after the Englishman won a play-off to secure the DP World Tour Championship title at Jumeirah Golf Estates. Getty Images Show caption: Matt Fitzpatrick, right, and Rory McIlroy shake hands on the…

Rory McIlroy celebrates after an eagle on the 18th forced a play-off with Matt Fitzpatrick. Getty Images Show caption: Rory McIlroy celebrates after an eagle on the 18th forced a …

Matt Fitzpatrick carded a final round 67 before beating Rory McIlroy in a play-off. AP Show caption: Matt Fitzpatrick carded a final round 67 before beating Rory…

Rory McIlroy plays a shot on his way to a final round 67 to tie for the lead at 18-under. AFP Show caption: Rory McIlroy plays a shot on his way to a final round 67 to …

England's Laurie Canter finished with a 67, leaving him one shot behind the winner. EPA Show caption: England's Laurie Canter finished with a 67, leaving him one …

Rory McIlroy tees off on the sixth hole at Jumeirah Golf Estates. Getty Images Show caption: Rory McIlroy tees off on the sixth hole at Jumeirah Golf Est…

Sweden's Ludvig Aberg finished with a 66, leaving him one shot behind the winner. Getty Images Show caption: Sweden's Ludvig Aberg finished with a 66, leaving him one sh…

Denmark's Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen finished with a 68 to finish one shot off the lead. Getty Images Show caption: Denmark's Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen finished with a 68 to fi…

England's Tommy Fleetwood finished with a 67, leaving him one shot behind the winner. EPA Show caption: England's Tommy Fleetwood finished with a 67, leaving him on…

The crowds gather to watch Rory McIlroy in action during his final round. EPA Show caption: The crowds gather to watch Rory McIlroy in action during his…

Tyrrell Hatton's slim hopes of overtaking Rory McIlroy in the Race for Dubai ended as he finished six shots behind the Northern Irishman. Getty Images Show caption: Tyrrell Hatton's slim hopes of overtaking Rory McIlroy in th…































If four of those are majors, plus play-off series tournaments on both the US and European tours, and some obvious signature events Stateside, that does not leave a huge amount of wiggle room for those wanting to host him.

He could be more in demand than ever. Even without the No 1 rankings tag which Scottie Scheffler has been hogging so voraciously for so long, McIlroy is the most recognisable figure playing the game.

Or, as Simon Corkill, the Desert Classic’s tournament director, puts it: “He’s golf’s living legend.”

“You use the word legend; he's certainly there and there are some others still playing,” Corkill said.

“But he's the one who is front and centre at the moment. Tiger [Woods’] career is not where it should be at the moment and I think he's going to struggle to come back with what's going on in his world.

“But Rory is there, exhibiting it week in, week out, and we can't take it for granted.”

McIlroy is also booked for two UAE events next month – the DP World Tour finale on consecutive weeks in Abu Dhabi and at Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai.

Corkill said it is lucky he has such an affinity with the Classic, which is where he won his first Tour title, that it means he is happy to keep returning.

“He's not going to come to Dubai every year going forward,” Corkill said.

“He's openly said he wants to reduce his schedule, and he's going to pick and choose the events he likes. He really likes the Hero Dubai Classic, which is great for us.”

Although his participation in next year’s Classic has just been announced, the decision was made in the summer, around the time of the Open Championship.

At the time, the Iran war was central to the news cycle. A number of leading players said they were wary of heading to the Gulf when the Tour was due to return there later in the year.

Corkill said McIlroy’s knowledge of the region – as a former resident, with many friends still based here – meant he was quickly convinced of its security.

“He was fully reassured,” Corkill said. “He had spoken to a lot of his friends here prior to the conversations we were having, and got the assurances of what was actually happening on the ground in Dubai.

“He can hear it from me. He can hear it from the DP World Tour, which he did. But it obviously gives him some comfort when he's got some close friends here also saying the same thing.”

Corkill said McIlroy’s presence at the Classic is an ideal way to launch the first big tournament of the DP World Tour season.

“We really want to make sure that beginning of January is that real opening party,” Corkill said.

“It's not technically the start of the DP World Tour season. But it's very much that back-to-school event.

“Everyone's excited to see each other. Everyone's been away over the festive period, or been travelling and it's important to us to keep that vibe.

“We’re certainly not writing Rory off yet. He's got plenty more years in him and I think he will pick and choose the events he really enjoys. I think hopefully we're still one of those.”