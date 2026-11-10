  • Houthis claim more attacks on Riyadh airport and East-West pipeline facilities
  • Qatar, Saudi Arabia and European powers discuss de-escalation in Paris meeting
  • Two tankers on fire in Strait of Hormuz, IRGC says
  • Mediation efforts producing 'positive discourse', says Qatar
  • Hegseth says claim the US targets civilians is a lie
  • Two tankers on fire in Strait of Hormuz, IRGC says
Updated: November 10, 2026, 3:00 PM