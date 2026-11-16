USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier arrives in Middle East

The USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier arrived in the Central Command area of responsibility on Sunday, a US official told The National.

It means Washington now has three aircraft carrier strike groups in the Centcom area. The Roosevelt was initially supposed to relieve the USS George Washington, though that carrier remains in the region for the moment.

The nuclear-powered carrier's arrival comes as Iran targeted a US helicopter base in Bahrain on Sunday in its first strike on a Persian Gulf state in weeks, with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps saying it launched drones at the facility.

Iranian state TV, meanwhile, said five vessels struck mines and caught fire in the past 48 hours, without identifying them.

UK Maritime Trade Operations said Indian shipping authorities reported an attack on a tanker in the gulf and the crew were safe, although the extent of the damage was unknown.

The IRGC similarly claimed on Friday to have destroyed a US early warning radar in Bahrain, although US Central Command said it had intercepted the two drones launched by Iran.

The latest developments come as diplomatic efforts to end the conflict, which began with US and Israeli strikes in February, have yet to produce a breakthrough.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi will visit Muscat on Tuesday for talks with his Omani counterpart.

The war began on February 28, when the US and Israel launched a joint attack against Iran to combat its nuclear programme.

US President Donald Trump is expected to meet his Russian and Chinese counterparts this week in Asia.