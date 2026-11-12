Who are the 27 cast members of Love is Blind Habibi season two?

Love is Blind Habibi is returning for a second season on November 12, with 27 singles hoping to find a partner without seeing one another.
Netflix has unveiled the 13 men and 14 women taking part, from countries including Syria, Lebanon, Bahrain, Iraq, Jordan and Morocco. The contestants will get to know each other through conversations in separate pods, deciding whether to get engaged before meeting face-to-face.
Hosted by celebrity couple Wissam Breidy and Rym Saidi, the 10-episode season will follow those relationships beyond the pods, as couples navigate family expectations, traditions and the practicalities of building a life together.
Following the Emmy-nominated first season from 2024, the follow-up series is one of the most anticipated Arabic-language Netflix releases of the year.
Here are the contestants taking part in season two.
The women
Name: Alia El Rahmany
Age: 30
Nationality: Egyptian
What you should know about her: El Rahmany lives in Dubai, and describes herself “as a freshman” on her Instagram.
Name: Nour Yahya
Age: 30
Nationality: Sudanese
What you should know about her: A model, Yahya walked the Paris Fashion Week runway for Chanel in March, saying she was “honoured to be a part of this moment”.
Name: Rabab Ahmad
Age: 34
Nationality: Lebanese
What you should know about her: Ahmad runs the Dhyana Yoga Studio and Cafe in Zambia, and is a literature enthusiast who runs a book club that has featured works by Haruki Murakami and Kazuo Ishiguro.
Name: Karima Chamsi
Age: 34
Nationality: Moroccan
What you should know about her: Chamsi describes herself as a serial entrepreneur interested in art and fashion, and walked the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival in September.
Name: Ranouna Essafi
Age: 25
Nationality: Tunisian
What you should know about her: Essafi describes her profession as head of recruitment, content creator and model, based between the UAE and Saudi Arabia.
Name: Rita Chamaa
Age: 31
Nationality: Lebanese
What you should know about her: Chamaa is a piano player and literature lover. She describes herself as always leaving the bookshop with a romance novel or psychology title.
Name: Reem
Age: 27
Nationality: Egyptian
What you should know about her: Reem is the founder of the clothing brand Reve, which has the motto: “made to be seen and remembered”.
Name: Razan
Age: 33
Nationality: Jordanian
What you should know about her: Razan joined Instagram before the show's announcement, sharing a photo of herself at the beach and wishing for “sunny beaches and dreamy days”.
Name: Bayan Issa
Age: 30
Nationality: Syrian
What you should know about her: A fashion influencer, Issa is also an avid traveller who describes her interests as “reinvention, life and everything in between”.
In the first episode, she forms a connection with Ziad Moghrabi, who has also grown close to fellow contestant Rita Chamaa.
Name: Uruk Ashour
Age: 30
Nationality: Iraqi
What you should know about her: Ashour is an actress who appeared in the 2023 film The Salesman. She is also a film buff, posting about her excitement to see Sean Baker's movie Anora in 2024.
Name: Suki
Age: 31
Nationality: Moroccan
What you should know about her: Suki is a keen world traveller, describing herself as a fan of road trips, hiking, swimming, chasing sunsets and catching up on life with her female friends.
Name: Hayat
Age: 30
Nationality: Bahraini
What you should know about her: Hayat is the founder of the UAE-based clothing brand Azlia.
In the first episode, she connects with Talal Al Halabi after they discover that both were raised by single mothers. She initially tells him she has not spotted any red flags, although other contestants later raise questions about their conversations with him.
Name: Rania Mansour
Age: 29
Nationality: Algerian
What you should know about her: Based between Europe and Dubai, Mansour has a Persian cat named Romeo.
Name: Zeinab Shaaban
Age: 32
Nationality: Lebanese
What you should know about her: The co-founder of UAE-based jewellery brand Sol y Sal is a dietitian and a fitness, fashion and travel enthusiast.
In the first episode, Shaaban and Nawras Kurdi bond over their shared love of the sea and adventure. She tells him she enjoys wakeboarding, while he describes himself as an adrenalin junkie.
The men
Name: Nawras Kurdi
Age: 39
Nationality: Syrian
What you should know about him: Describing himself on social media as “Mr Worldwide”, Kurdi is the founder of Breakwater Adventure, a UAE-based company that specialises in paddle boarding and kayaking.
In the first episode, he connects with Zeinab Shaaban over their shared love of the sea, with both expressing interest in meeting again.
Name: Saad
Age: 31
Nationality: Saudi Arabian
What you should know about him: Saad is a self-declared fan of Greek mythology and has visited Greece to learn more.
Name: Omar G
Age: 32
Nationality: Egyptian
What you should know about him: Omar is a fan of sailing, kite surfing and horseback riding, calling the ocean his “comfort zone” on social media.
Name: Ahmed Selim
Age: 31
Nationality: Egyptian
What you should know about him: Selim describes himself as an ex-professional boxing champion and sports addict on his Instagram account, and is also a menswear enthusiast.
Name: Ziad Moghrabi
Age: 37
Nationality: Lebanese
What you should know about him: Moghrabi is a published author who released his book Thrive in Retail in 2024. He works as the head of human resources for a luxury fashion company and has a dog named Spitzie.
In the first episode, he forms connections with Rita Chamaa and Bayan Issa. His conversation with Chamaa takes a literary turn when he quotes Mahmoud Darwish’s Rita and the Rifle, the poem after which she was named.
Name: Mohammad Alkhatib
Age: 29
Nationality: Jordanian
What you should know about him: Alkhatib is a real estate sales director and describes himself as an off-plan specialist.
Name: Youssef Boupa
Age: 28
Nationality: Moroccan
What you should know about him: Youssef describes himself as a “CEO, entrepreneur and investor” on his Instagram account, and is also an avid skier.
Name: Omar AS
Age: 38
Nationality: Egyptian
What you should know about him: Based between Dubai and Toronto, Omar is a fan of horseriding, fishing and fitness.
Name: Talal Al Halabi
Age: 32
Nationality: Lebanese
What you should know about him: Born in Abu Dhabi, Al Halabi is a car dealer and the founder of Vin17 Automotive Creative Studio, which uses AI, CGI and mixed reality.
In the first episode, he connects with Hayat over their shared experience of being raised by single mothers. Later, some of the women question whether he has been telling several contestants what they want to hear.
Name: Moustain
Age: 30
Nationality: Moroccan
What you should know about him: Moustain is interested in menswear and travel, often posting from a private jet or helicopter.
Name: Omran Quli
Age: 45
Nationality: Kuwaiti
What you should know about him: A chemical engineer, Quli is the owner of OQ's Boat Rental in Kuwait and is also a fitness coach.
Name: Faris Al Refai
Age: 45
Nationality: Iraqi
What you should know about him: Al Refai is a tobacco trader who also holds a pilot’s licence. In the first episode, he connects with Rabab Ahmad, who has dreamt of learning to fly. They discover a potential obstacle, however: Ahmad wants children, while Al Refai is hesitant about becoming a father at 45.
Name: Omar Abdulhadi
Age: 39
Nationality: Lebanese
What you should know about him: Abdulhadi works in digital media and won a prize at this year's Digital Media Awards, describing himself as “grateful and blessed”.
Love is Blind Habibi season two is now on Netflix