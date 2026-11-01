Dubai Ride attracts record 41,836 cyclists as Sheikh Zayed Road closes to traffic

More than 41,000 cyclists took to the streets of Dubai on Sunday morning as Dubai Ride recorded its highest participation yet.

The seventh edition of the annual community cycling event attracted 41,836 participants, according to Dubai Media Office, surpassing last year's record of 40,327.

The event, presented by DP World, saw Sheikh Zayed Road transformed into a cycling track as riders of different ages and abilities passed some of the city's most recognisable landmarks.

Participants could choose between two routes, including a 12km course along Sheikh Zayed Road, passing the Museum of the Future and Dubai Water Canal. A shorter 4km family-friendly route took cyclists around Downtown Dubai, past Dubai Mall, Dubai Opera and Burj Khalifa.

The free event began at 6.15am, with participants encouraged to arrive before dawn. Unlike a traditional cycling race, Dubai Ride is untimed, allowing cyclists to complete the routes at their own pace.

People of Determination were also accommodated, with dedicated starting areas and provisions for adapted bicycles and handcycles.

Sunday's turnout represents an increase of 1,509 cyclists, or about 3.7 per cent, compared with 2025. Participation has risen by nearly 13 per cent since 2024, when 37,130 riders took part.

Dubai Ride was among the opening events of this year's Dubai Fitness Challenge, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary.

Launched in 2017 by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, the initiative encourages residents and visitors to complete 30 minutes of exercise each day for 30 consecutive days.

Running from October 31 to November 29, this year's programme includes free fitness classes, community activities and events across the emirate.

Among the upcoming highlights are Dubai Stand-Up Paddle at Hatta Dam on November 7 and 8, and Dubai Run on November 22, when Sheikh Zayed Road will once again close to traffic. The latter attracted a record 307,000 participants last year.

The programme concludes on November 29 with Dubai Yoga, a mass session at Dubai International Financial Centre, returns for a second year after attracting 3,500 participants in 2025.