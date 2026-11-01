On the up: Dubai to allow eight-floor residential apartments in Al Satwa under planning revamp

Dubai authorities have paved the way for the development of residential buildings of up to eight floors in the predominantly low-rise Al Satwa neighbourhood under updated planning regulations intended to spur investment and remove barriers to growth.

Dubai Municipality announced rule changes on Sunday to allow for a “more flexible planning framework” which seeks to preserve the bustling area's traditional characteristics while keeping pace with its future needs.

Al Satwa – which borders Jumeirah and Bur Dubai – is one of the emirate's oldest and most vibrant districts, featuring a wide variety of independent shops and restaurants and home to a culturally diverse expatriate community.

It has been largely untouched by Dubai's development boom over recent years, which has seen soaring skyscrapers, hotels and towering apartment complexes change the face of the city.

What do the new planning rules allow?

Under the regulations, plots along internal roads can now accommodate a ground floor and two floors of residential apartments.

This replaces previous planning rules, which primarily permitted attached villas.

Plots along external roads have been granted greater flexibility and higher-density development options, including a commercial ground floor with two or three floors of residential apartments, depending on their location and applicable planning requirements.

The revamped system offers greater incentives for plots measuring 1,000 square metres or more, whether they already meet this size threshold or result from the consolidation of two or more plots, with the option to incorporate the access lanes between them.

Plots that meet the specified criteria will be eligible for additional development potential of a ground floor and eight floors for residential apartments.

Dubai Municipality said this was intended to encourage the consolidation of smaller plots into larger sites “better suited to integrated development, optimise land use, and enhance their development and investment potential”.

“The updated regulations recognise Al Satwa's strategic location within Dubai's urban fabric and establish a more flexible planning framework that responds to the area's existing characteristics and future development needs,” Dubai Media Office said.

“They also create opportunities for the redevelopment of existing plots, contributing to the continued improvement of the area's urban environment.

Planning for the future

Mansour Al Rais, director of the Executive Planning Department at Dubai Municipality, said the strategy would give landowners greater scope for development.

“The updated planning regulations for Al Satwa form part of Dubai Municipality's efforts to support the development of existing urban areas through a flexible and sustainable planning approach that responds to current and future needs,” he said.

“By expanding development options and introducing incentives for plot consolidation, we aim to provide landowners and investors with greater flexibility to redevelop their properties and make more efficient use of available land.

“This approach will support the area's continued development while taking into account its existing urban character and the requirements of future growth.”

Dubai Municipality co-ordinated with local authorities to assess infrastructure and traffic requirements under the expansion drive.

The department said more information on the scheme was available through the Build in Dubai online platform.