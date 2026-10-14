Dubai's Al Satwa Roundabout replacement to halve journey times

Dubai’s busy Al Satwa Roundabout has been converted into a traffic light-controlled junction to improve vehicle flow and halve journey times.

The Roads and Transport Authority has completed the junction and related infrastructure upgrades. These are expected to reduce waiting times and traffic queues by up to 60 per cent during peak hours.

The authority said the new design provides a smoother experience for road users and improves traffic flow through the junction.

It serves traffic travelling along 2nd December Street towards the Trade Centre and Al Satwa, as well as in the opposite direction, easing movement between key roads and the area’s smaller streets.

The design also improves bus journeys, reduces delays and strengthens integration between the road network and public transport. The junction has an important role in connecting Al Satwa with nearby districts such as Al Bada’a, Al Jafiliya, Al Hudaiba and Jumeirah.

The new junction is part of other road improvements in the area, including the World Trade Centre Roundabout Development. Together, these projects will improve the road network, and connect Dubai World Trade Centre, Sheikh Zayed Road and nearby routes, and help spread out traffic to reduce congestion at busy locations.