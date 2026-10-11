Driverless Glydways electric pods launched on Dubai's Bluewaters Island

Dubai has started testing a public transport system that uses small, AI-powered vehicles on Bluewaters Island.

The Roads and Transport Authority launched the four-week trial of the Glydways autonomous transit system on Saturday, with director general Mattar Al Tayer taking the first ride along the designated route at the Dubai Holding retail destination.

The system uses driverless electric pods, travelling on dedicated roads that can be built at ground level or elevated.

Each vehicle carries between four and six passengers, travels up to 50kph and has a range of up to 250km on one charge. The vehicles are equipped with 20 high-resolution Lidar sensors, radar and high-definition cameras.

Up to 10 vehicles can be virtually linked with headways of less than one second, giving the system a combined capacity of more than 20,000 passengers per hour in both directions.

Mr Al Tayer said the trial reflected the RTA's commitment to testing advanced technologies within Dubai's urban environment, with a particular focus on first and last-mile connectivity.

“The trial operation marks an important stage in assessing the system’s operational and technical aspects, evaluating its ability to provide a safe, seamless and reliable mobility experience, and exploring opportunities for integration with the public transport network, particularly for first- and last-mile journeys,” he said.

Project plans include a 2.8km route linking National Paints Metro Station with Bluewaters, alongside proposed routes serving Jumeirah Village Circle, Dubai Festival City, Business Bay and Mohammed Bin Rashid City.

Mattar Al Tayer, director general and chairman of the board of the Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority, with Mark Seeger, founder and chief executive of Glydways. Wam Show caption: Mattar Al Tayer, director general and chairman of the board …

The system's developers say capital costs are up to 90 per cent lower and operating costs up to 70 per cent lower than comparable transport modes.

The project is being delivered under a public-private partnership, with the Bluewaters trial implemented in collaboration with Dubai Holding, which is providing infrastructure and operational support.

Mark Seeger, founder and co-chief executive of Glydways, said Dubai offered an advanced environment for testing future mobility solutions.

“Through our collaboration with RTA, we look forward to utilising the results of the trial operation to assess the system’s performance and further develop its solutions, supporting Dubai’s aspirations for smart, seamless and sustainable mobility,” he said.

The trial will assess vehicle performance, autonomous driving systems, safety and reliability, as well as passenger experience, generating data to inform decisions on future network expansion across the emirate.