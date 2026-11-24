Maria Paz Marquez spent years caring for other people's children while her own grew up thousands of kilometres away. Now, she runs 10 pastry shops in the UAE, and her journey from domestic worker to entrepreneur has been recognised at the Emirates Labour Market Awards.

Ms Marquez received the award in the Inspiring Journeys category, winning Dh50,000. But her success came at a price – years of separation from her children, financial hardship, uncertainty, sleeping on floors and sacrifices that money could never recompense, she told The National.

“I had to take care of other people's children while leaving my three behind and, as a mother, that was one of the most painful sacrifices I have ever made,” Ms Marquez said.

She left the Philippines to work abroad when her youngest son was just one year old. The separation was hard but she believed it would help her build a better future for her family.

She began working as a domestic helper for a French family in Dubai 18 years ago. Today, she lives in the same villa in which she worked then, in Umm Suqeim 2.

From home kitchen to growing a business

Ms Marquez loved baking, and her cakes and pastries became popular as she made them for friends while working as a housemaid. Selling her baked goods helped her earn a bit more than her monthly Dh3,000 ($816) salary, which she sent home for 13 years.

With her employer’s encouragement, she started promoting her pastries online and slowly built a loyal Filipino customer base in the UAE.

The turning point came in 2021, when her employer, Patrick Fiedel, decided to move back to France. Seeing her talent, he also encouraged her to pursue baking.

After 13 years with the family, she decided to start her own business instead of pursuing another job in the same field.

Maria Paz Marquez, right, is honoured at Emirates Labour Market Award, with Alfonso Ferdinand, ambassador of the Philippines to the UAE, left. Photo: Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation Show caption: Maria Paz Marquez, right, is honoured at Emirates Labour Mar…

In December 2021, she opened her first pastry shop in Satwa. “I started with the little money I had and borrowed the rest from everywhere I could, from friends, credit cards and whatever resources were available, just to open and sustain the shop,” she said.

The early days were tough, she said. Along with her business partner, she handled almost everything, from making the products to running the shop.

“There were times I slept in the shop because I wanted to produce more items and there were simply not enough hours in the day,” she said.

When trying to get up and running, she went without paying herself and had to borrow more merely to keep the business going.

However, the support from customers who loved her products, and her own belief that her small business could grow, kept her going.

Taste of home

A big breakthrough happened when a Filipino couple posted about her cheesecake on Facebook. Their post introduced her products to more Filipinos and brought new customers to her shop.

Word of mouth and support from the community soon made her cheesecake a favourite among many Filipinos in the UAE.

“I truly believe that the biggest reason behind our success is the support of my fellow Filipinos, my kababayans, who believed in us from the beginning,” she said.

Five years after opening its first shop, Maria Paz Pastry has grown to 10 branches in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Al Ain, Fujairah and Ajman. The business now employs more than 140 people, about 90 per cent of them Filipinos.

At the grand opening of first Maria Paz Pastry branch at Al Nahda, Sharjah. Photo: Maria Paz Marquez Show caption: At the grand opening of first Maria Paz Pastry branch at Al …

For Ms Marquez, her business is about more than cakes and pastries. She wants to give Filipinos a taste of home and create jobs for others who, like her, came to the UAE for a better life.

“I want it to be a place where Filipinos can find comfort in familiar flavours, especially when they are far away from their families and their home country,” she said.

Even as the business has grown, she still spends time in the kitchen. She continues to bake, try new recipes and especially enjoys making traditional Filipino treats called kakanin.

“Baking is not just work, it is also comforting and therapeutic. Whenever I am in the kitchen, I feel happy and at peace. It is where I feel most like myself.”

Recognition

Her rise was recognised at last week's Emirates Labour Market Awards, organised by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation.

She said she never expected such an honour. “At first, I couldn't believe it. I was already very happy and grateful just to be acknowledged.”

Learning that she had actually won, along with a Dh50,000 prize, made the moment even more emotional. “For me, it was never about the prize, but about the honour of being recognised. I am truly humbled and forever grateful to receive such a meaningful award.”

She also thanked the UAE for giving her the chance to turn her passion into a living and build a business that now helps other families.

“I came here as a migrant worker, hoping to earn a living and provide a better future for my children. I never imagined that one day, I would become a business owner with several branches across the country,” she said.

Despite the company's expansion, the baker has not abandoned the kitchen. She still wears her apron, bakes and experiments with recipes. Photo: Maria Paz Marquez Show caption: Despite the company's expansion, the baker has not abandoned…

Legacy beyond business

For Ms Marquez, the best part of her success is being able to spend more time with the children.

“One of the greatest blessings this business has given me is time, something I didn't have enough of when my children were growing up,” she said.

Her eldest daughter, who lived in the UAE for some time, now has her own family in the Netherlands. Her second daughter helps in the business and her youngest son is finishing architecture studies in the Philippines.

Her own hardships have shaped how she helps others. Knowing what it is like to struggle financially, she tries to support people in need, especially fellow Filipinos looking for work and trying to support their families.

“I know exactly how difficult life can be when you have very little. I have been in that situation myself and I understand how much even a small act of kindness can mean to someone.”

The legacy she wants to leave is about more than the 10 pastry shops she has built up. “I don't just want to be remembered for the business I built but for the hope that my journey may have given to others,” she said.

The UAE gave her the opportunity to change her own circumstances and she hopes to pass that opportunity on to others. “Success is not only about how far you have come in life but also about how many people you can help along the way,” she said.