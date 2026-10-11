RTA wins Dubai-it Award for delivering projects at record speed

The first Dubai-it Award for Institutions in the Field of Government has been given to the emirate's Roads and Transport Authority in recognition of its record-breaking delivery of infrastructure.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, presented the award to the RTA, citing its ability to deliver major roads, bridges and tunnels at twice the global benchmark for speed and efficiency.

“Dubai-it means achieving something extraordinary with excellence in record time,” Sheikh Hamdan said.

Dubai Metro has achieved a punctuality rate of 99.7 per cent, while the authority has completed more than 250 traffic improvements that reduced travel times by up to 60 per cent.

Dubai’s first commercial vertiport, near Dubai International Airport, is pictured ahead of the planned launch of air taxi services in the emirate. Ahmed Ramzan / The National Show caption: Dubai’s first commercial vertiport, near Dubai International…

It also executed major infrastructure projects, including the Infinity Bridge, at costs below the global average, while maintaining high-quality standards. The authority implemented 117 quick-win improvements within two years and made 82 services available with no waiting time.

The RTA also developed AI-powered autonomous taxis and an air-taxi station, advancing Dubai's future mobility programme. Road feedback is now monitored and addressed within 24 hours, while cycle tracks have been expanded at pace.

Mohammad Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Chairman of the Executive Office of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, said the award highlighted an institutional model built on sustained achievement and rapid response.

“RTA's approach clearly reflected this philosophy on the ground by combining quality, speed and continuity, turning challenges into opportunities for development and service improvement,” Mr Al Gergawi said.

The Dubai-it initiative was launched by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, to embed a culture of bold ambition and excellent execution across public and private institutions.

The annual Dubai-it Award recognises people, projects, companies and institutions that deliver extraordinary results, setting the standard continued development in the emirate.