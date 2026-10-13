Dubai plans new underground transport network

Plans were unveiled for a new underground transport network in Dubai that will cater for people, goods and services.

An integrated underground transport system is being planned as part of efforts to reshape mobility above and below ground, said Mattar Al Tayer, director general of Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).

Speaking at the Mohammed bin Rashid Leadership Forum, Mr Al Tayer said an RTA working team was examining the proposed network, which could form part of a broader transformation of the city’s transport infrastructure.

He described a future in which mobility extends beyond conventional roads and public transport to encompass three dimensions: the ground, the sky and underground.

The proposal aims to create a more integrated and innovative transport system while freeing up surface space for wider green areas, pedestrian movement and social interaction.

“Through this transformation, we are redefining how space is used, opening up new opportunities for investment and prosperity, while enabling mobility that is more efficient and sustainable,” Mr Al Tayer said.

He said Dubai currently records more than 11 million journeys on its roads each day, equivalent to more than 7,000 journeys a minute.

More than six million people move around the city during daylight hours, a figure he said was expected to double by 2040.

He said the emirate’s approach to transport planning was shaped by a principle instilled by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai: rather than wait for the future, Dubai should create it, he added.

The RTA also has a goal for one in every four journeys in Dubai to be autonomous by 2030.

Autonomous taxis have travelled more than four million kilometres in a year, Mr Al Tayer said.

Dubai is moving towards commercial urban air mobility, with the opening of its first air taxi station planned for this year.

He said the emirate’s infrastructure investments had delivered savings exceeding Dh319 billion and added Dh156 billion to its economy.

Going underground

Tuesday's announcement was the latest in a line of recently unveiled transport projects focusing on the city's underground.

Earlier this year, The National reported how construction was under way on the Dubai Loop, a high-speed underground transport network led by the government in partnership with Elon Musk's Boring Company, aimed at cutting congestion in the city.

The RTA said in February that the first phase of the underground project would cost Dh565 million ($153.8 million) and connect DIFC with Dubai Mall as using autonomous Tesla cars. The first four stations are to be in Burj Khalifa, DIFC 2, Zabeel Dubai Mall Parking and ICD Brookfield Place.

The network will eventually cover 22km and comprise 19 stations. The estimated final cost is about Dh2 billion.

The emirate's transport chief are exploring options to meet the demand created by the increasingly growing population. Dubai's population crossed 4.5 million by the end of 2025, new government statistics have revealed.

The emirate's population reached 4.58 million, representing an increase of 7.5 per cent year-on-year.

Last month, The National reported how the Boring Company planned to to build 150km of tunnels in the Emirates after it raised $3 billion in a funding round, led by the UAE.

This was followed by last week's announcement that Elon Musk's firm had signed an agreement to explore underground transport, utility tunnels and related infrastructure opportunities in Abu Dhabi.