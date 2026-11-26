Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, opened a Dh1.4 billion hydroelectric power plant in Hatta on Thursday.

During the visit, he also reviewed the progress of tourism, infrastructure and housing projects under the Hatta Master Development Plan, which aims to make the area a year-round tourist destination and improve resident's lives.

The development plan is intended to generate Dh1.2 billion in economic benefits by 2040.

Innovative power plant

The pumped-storage hydroelectric power plant, developed by Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, is the first of its kind in the GCC region. It has a generation capacity of 250MW, a storage capacity of 1,500MWh, and an estimated lifespan of 80 years.

The project uses solar energy generated at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park to pump water from Hatta Dam to an upper reservoir. Electricity is generated when the water flows back down to the lower dam.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid at the pumped-storage hydroelectric plant in Hatta. Photo: Dubai Media Office Show caption: Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid at the pumped-storage hydroelectr…

The project was developed with an investment of Dh1.4 billion and has recorded more than 22 million work hours.

Sheikh Mohammed praised Dewa’s work and highlighted the project's role in supporting the UAE Net Zero 2050 Strategy and Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050.

Tourism and infrastructure projects

Sheikh Mohammed was briefed by Mattar Al Tayer, director general of the Roads and Transport Authority and chairman of the Supreme Committee to Oversee the Development of Hatta, on several current projects.

These include Hatta Beach, an integrated tourism, leisure and commercial development; Hatta District, a commercial centre near Hatta Heritage Village; a hotel and resort near Wadi Hub; and a service centre with 13 commercial units.

Other projects include Hatta Wedding Hall, a 12.5km mountain hiking trail at Umm Al Nusour and the redevelopment of Hatta Sports Club.

Sheikh Mohammed reviewed plans aimed at enhancing quality of life and advancing economic, social and tourism development in the region. Photo: Dubai Media Office Show caption: Sheikh Mohammed reviewed plans aimed at enhancing quality of…

Transport improvements include six mobility hubs, more than 17km of cycling tracks, road upgrades and over 660 additional parking spaces.

The Hatta Express service, which connects Dubai Mall directly to Hatta, serves around 2,000 visitors daily.

Sheikh Mohammed directed government bodies to attract more private-sector investment, diversify Hatta’s economy and improve services for residents and visitors.

New housing

Sheikh Mohammed also inspected two housing developments for Emirati citizens with a combined value of Dh1.1 billion.

The Dh500 million Makan 2 project comprises 213 villas, while Makan 1 features 344 villas and was completed three years ago at a cost of Dh600 million.

He asked officials to speed up allocations of homes for Makan 2 to ensure they are completed as scheduled by the end of December.

Sheikh Mohammed inspected the Makan 1 and Makan 2 housing projects. Photo: Dubai Media Office Show caption: Sheikh Mohammed inspected the Makan 1 and Makan 2 housing pr…

Meeting Hatta residents

Sheikh Mohammed met community leaders, business owners and residents to discuss future projects and development priorities.

The discussions focused on supporting local businesses, encouraging young entrepreneurs and helping residents to benefit from Hatta’s growing tourism sector.

He also visited Hatta Majlis, a community space designed to host around 100 people and provide a venue for social gatherings and community activities.

He viewed artefacts dating back to the late Islamic period that were discovered at the Suhaila archaeological site in the Hajar Mountains.

These included pottery, metal objects, coins and jewellery. The site contains around 17 villages, 157 houses, 67 agricultural terraces and seven defensive towers. More than 400 artefacts have been unearthed.