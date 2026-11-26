Dubai has awarded new contracts worth Dh56.5 billion ($15.38 billion) for the development of Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC), as construction continues at the city's second hub.

It brings the total value of contracts awarded for the project to more than Dh80 billion, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, said in a post on X on Thursday.

The awarding of the latest contracts "marks a new phase in the development of the world’s largest and best airport", he said. Teams comprising 14,000 people are working on the project.

When all phases are completed, Al Maktoum International Airport will have the capacity to handle more than 260 million passengers annually, "reinforcing Dubai’s position as a leading global aviation gateway and one of the world’s most sought-after destinations", Sheikh Hamdan added.

Construction at DWC is continuing at full pace despite the Iran war, with the first phase due to open in 2032, operator Dubai Airports’ chief executive Paul Griffiths said earlier this month.

Moving operations from Dubai International Airport (DXB) to DWC will be a complex transition, with the two airports initially running in parallel, he said.

The new airport will undergo at least a year of testing before its first passengers arrive, he said at the time.

The testing programme will cover critical systems including baggage handling, check-in processes, Wi-Fi and other airport technology, with the aim of ensuring the airport is fully operational before passengers start using it.

Piling and groundworks are under way at the $35 billion development, with the first phase expected to give the new terminal an annual capacity of 150 million passengers.

Dubai Airports has already advanced its operational planning for the transition, with the concept of operations and master plans well developed.