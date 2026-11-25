At least 30 people were killed and 15 injured on Wednesday in a fire caused by a fuel tanker overturning and exploding in a densely populated Cairo district, Egypt's Health Ministry said.

The vehicle was travelling on a major ⁠ring road that connects key ​highways ⁠across the Greater ‌Cairo region. The health ministry said the accident happened above a tunnel in Al Warraq district, a working and middle-class district on the west bank of the Nile close to central Cairo.

The ministry said nearly 40 ambulances were sent to the site of the accident to ferry the wounded to hospitals.

Local media later reported that firefighters brought the blaze under control.

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi offered his condolences to the families of the victims in a social media post and ordered the relevant authorities to provide adequate medical care to the wounded and support for the victims' families.

Video footage shared on social media showed a massive fire raging with thick clouds of black smoke rising above the accident site. Witnesses could be heard pleading to others to call the fire department and the ambulance service.

Road accidents are common in Egypt, mostly due to speeding, weak enforcement of traffic regulations and ​poor road conditions.

In recent ‌years, Egypt ⁠has significantly expanded its ​road network with new highways ​and ‌bridges under a broader, multi-billion dollar infrastructure programme ⁠aimed at easing congestion and ⁠accommodating rapid population growth and urban expansion.

While the projects have improved traffic flow in some areas, ​concerns over road safety persist.