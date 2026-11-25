Dubai Islamic Bank has agreed to acquire Emirates Islamic Bank in an all-share deal that would create a Sharia-compliant major with Dh585 billion ($159.2 billion) in assets.

DIB will acquire 100 per cent of the issued share capital of Emirates Islamic and will strengthen its position as the UAE's largest Islamic lender, DIB and Emirates Islamic said on Wednesday in a joint statement posted on the Dubai Financial Market. Emirates Islamic is a unit of Dubai's biggest bank Emirates NBD.

“This transaction represents an important opportunity for Dubai to … further strengthen the emirate’s position as a global centre for Islamic finance,” said Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed, chairman of Emirates NBD.

The acquisition is one of the biggest mergers in UAE banking following the merger of Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank with Union National Bank and Al Hilal Bank in 2019. In 2017, National Bank of Abu Dhabi was combined with First Gulf Bank to create First Abu Dhabi Bank, the UAE's biggest lender.

DIB, established in 1975, is the largest Islamic bank in the UAE by assets. With group assets exceeding Dh427 billion by the end of September, the bank has about 12,000 employees and more than 540 branches in the Middle East, Asia and Africa.

Emirates Islamic was previously listed, before Emirates NBD bought out minority shareholders and delisted the business in June last year.