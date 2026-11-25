The UAE's Minister of Education has responded after an online debate over a Grade 7 pupil who posted an emotional video saying he had been suspended from school.

Sarah Al Amiri stressed the importance of respecting teachers and holding children to account for their actions.

Her comments came after the Ministry of Education on Wednesday dismissed as inaccurate social media responses and reports about disciplinary action taken against the public school pupil.

In a post on X, the ministry said the action was taken in line with the approved rules and came after several interventions and support measures had been put in place.

It did not disclose details of the incident, emphasising the need to support the pupil while protecting the rights and privacy of everyone involved.

The clarification followed a video in which the pupil described his version of a confrontation with another pupil, claiming he had acted in self-defence and was unfairly treated. He said through tears that he had been suspended for an entire term.

He appealed for the opportunity to return to school, saying he wanted to continue his education.

The video drew mixed reactions online. Some people expressed sympathy for the pupil and questioned the action taken, while others questioned the circumstances surrounding the disciplinary action.

Ms Al Amiri said on X that educators deserved respect and recognition for shaping generations and contributing to the UAE's progress.

“It is sad to see our teachers and school principals being abused and disparaged as they do their duty, and to find people who accept that,” she wrote.

“Accountability does not mean public shaming, disagreement does not justify abuse and empathy does not absolve us of the responsibility to verify information.”

Ms Al Amiri said that raising children was a shared responsibility between parents and schools. Guidance and support should come before firmness, but “it is not in our children’s best interests to shield them from the consequences of their actions”, she added.

“As parents, we must recognise the impact of what we accept and what we encourage,” she said.

“The values we want to see in our children must first be seen in us.”

The ministry urged people not to share videos or unverified reports about the case on social media. It encouraged the public to use official sources. The ministry said these steps were meant to protect pupils and staff and keep the learning environment stable.