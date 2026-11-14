Is your child being bullied at school? Warning signs UAE parents should look out for

Not all children who are bullied show physical injuries. Some may become quieter, avoid friends, or suddenly not want to go to school. UAE educators say parents should watch for these signs as Dubai introduces new measures to protect pupils.

Bullying can show up as repeated name-calling, being left out of groups, or hurtful messages on social media. Children often do not tell parents or teachers because they are worried that speaking up will make things worse.

A 2025 survey of 629 UAE students in Grades 6 to 8 found that 73 per cent of those who were bullied had not told anyone. Only 41 per cent knew how to report bullying at school, and 49 per cent did not know whether their school had someone in charge of handling bullying.

These findings show how hard it can be for schools and families to spot bullying and help children who are suffering quietly.

New measures to protect pupils

Warnings from educators come as the Knowledge and Human Development Authority introduces a safeguarding framework requiring private education institutions to establish clear procedures for reporting and handling bullying and other safety concerns.

The rules apply to learners up to the age of 21, including those studying online. Schools must appoint safeguarding leads, train staff and keep records of reported incidents until they are resolved. The KHDA has also issued a guide to help parents understand how concerns are handled and what to expect when reporting them.

Signs a child is being bullied

May Zalat, inclusion director at Kids First Group, said parents should look out for changes in behaviour, particularly if a child who previously enjoyed going to school suddenly becomes reluctant to attend, withdraws from friends or appears upset after using their phone.

Ed Staton, principal of Gems Metropole School in Motor City, said parents should also look out for unexplained injuries, missing items, changes in appetite or lower grades.

These signs do not always mean a child is being bullied but “are reasons to start a conversation”, he said.

“Physical bullying is often more visible,” he added, but other forms of bullying can be “equally damaging and much harder to identify”.

Richard Drew, principal of Jumeira Baccalaureate School, said students often faced problems such as friendship issues, being left out, unkind words and the misuse of social media.

He said parents should be aware of the difference between normal disagreements and bullying. Bullying usually means repeated harmful behaviour and an imbalance of power.

Ms Zalat said that being left out repeatedly, being laughed at or being made to feel different should not be ignored just because there is no physical aggression.

Afraid to speak up

Mr Staton said pupils often worry that telling an adult could make matters worse or turn their friends against them.

Schools need to ensure children feel safe to share their concerns and trust that adults will listen and take them seriously.

Ms Zalat said parents should be careful about how they react when children talk about tough experiences, even if the problem seems small at first.

Some children may worry that their parents will become angry, confront another family, or do something that makes life at school harder.

She also warned against dismissing bullying among boys by saying things like “boys will be boys” or by telling them to fight back.

“Boys need permission to express fear, sadness and vulnerability. Equally, we need to recognise physical aggression involving girls and emotional bullying involving boys. Every child deserves to be heard and supported,” she said.

Cyberbullying can follow children home

Educators say bullying continues outside school hours.

Mr Drew said inappropriate behaviour and hurtful messages between pupils can continue after school through messaging apps and online groups.

Mr Staton said this could make children feel like they have nowhere to escape.

“Previously, a child experiencing difficulties at school might have found some respite when they went home. Today, a message, a group chat or a social media post can mean that those experiences continue into the evening, when a child may feel particularly alone,” he said.

Ms Zalat encouraged parents to show interest in their children's online friendships, just like they would ask about their day at school.

Talking regularly about who children interact with during games and on social media can help them to feel more comfortable sharing concerns if something goes wrong.

Educators also warned that children should not rely on AI chatbots for help with bullying.

“A child experiencing bullying needs someone who can take action in their real life. A chatbot cannot provide the protection and follow-up that a responsible adult can,” Ms Zalat said.

How can parents help?

Educators say parents should listen calmly and reassure their children, instead of trying to fix the problem right away.

Mr Staton suggested talking in relaxed settings, such as during a walk or shared activity, instead of putting pressure on children with direct questions.

Parents should not confront the other child or their family. Instead, they should talk to the school, share their concerns, and agree on steps to keep their child safe.

If the bullying happens online, parents should save screenshots or copies of messages to help the school investigate.

Ms Zalat recommended keeping notes on what the child has shared and asking the school what steps they will take. This might mean regular check-ins with a teacher, more supervision during breaks, or a follow-up meeting to see if things have improved.

She said children should also know what steps their parents and teachers plan to take.

Mr Staton emphasised that parents should keep checking in with their children, even after the school has stepped in.

“One conversation or one meeting with the school does not necessarily mean that everything is resolved.”

He said schools should focus not only on the number of bullying complaints they receive but also on whether pupils feel comfortable reporting concerns.

“A school where children feel able to speak up is a school that has an opportunity to make things better,” he said.