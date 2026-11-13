Dubai steps up efforts to tackle bullying in education

Dubai is increasing efforts to tackle bullying across the emirate's private education sector.

A new unified reporting system is being introduced and will apply to all private educational institutions licensed and permitted by Dubai's Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA).

This includes early childhood centres, schools, higher education institutions, and training and vocational institutes, in physical and virtual learning environments.

Previously, many schools would handle reports of bullying and abuse internally, but now all cases must be registered on the new system, so the education authority can track the complaint to ensure it is dealt with.

“The safety, well-being and development of every learner are fundamental to our society’s future,” said Dr Saeed Kharbash, chief executive of policies, research and programmes at the KHDA.

“These new directives reflect Dubai’s commitment to placing children and families at the heart of our social development journey.”

The new framework applies to learners aged 21 or under, which means that higher education students are included and not only those still at school.

“Safeguarding cannot be the responsibility of a single person, team or institution alone. It is a shared responsibility that requires strong leadership, capable professionals, informed families and a culture in which learners are heard and supported,” said Dr Kharbash.

“The policy framework provides our education community with the clarity, accountability and tools needed to embed safeguarding into everyday practice.”

Another important facet of the new system is that records of pupils involved in incidents of bullying will stay in the system, even if they transfer to a new school within the emirate. Previously it was often the case that records were not shared between schools if a pupil moved.

“The success of this framework will depend on how consistently its requirements are implemented across our education community,” said Fatma Mohamed Al Janahi, director of foundation and growth policies and programmes at the KHDA. “Institutions need to translate the directives into clear policies, defined responsibilities and everyday practices that help keep learners safe.

“This means ensuring that staff understand how to recognise and report concerns, that learners know where to turn for support and that institutions have the right governance, training and processes in place to respond effectively.

“KHDA will support institutions with practical resources and guidance, while monitoring implementation to ensure that safeguarding is embedded in practice and not merely reflected in policy.”