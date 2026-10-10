UAE and Saudi Arabia take legal action over online bullying of child with disabilities

The UAE has taken legal action against an individual who posted content on social media that included the bullying of a child with disabilities.

The video contained inappropriate innuendo that violates the country’s societal values and morals, the National Media Authority said on Friday.

In a statement, the authority said it had co-ordinated with the social media platform to take action against the account and the content's publisher. It also notified authorities to pursue legal measures.

The NMA emphasised its rejection of all forms of abuse and bullying, stressing its commitment to protecting children and people with disabilities, preserving their dignity, and safeguarding society.

The child’s father had also appealed to authorities in Saudi Arabia to investigate the incident and ensure justice for his son under the Child Protection Law.

He condemned the alleged mockery and mistreatment of his son, who is under 15 years old and is a person of determination, and defended the boy's rights.

Following the father's appeal, Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development said on Friday that the complaint, which circulated on social media, had been referred to authorities and procedures were under way under the kingdom's child protection law.

The account has since taken down the post and video.

UAE online bullying and abuse law

Although the content was reportedly posted by an individual in Saudi Arabia, the UAE maintains a robust legal framework to protect children, combat cyberbullying and address online abuse. This covers content targeting children and people of determination.

Federal Law No 3 of 2016 on Child Rights, known as Wadeema’s Law, safeguards children against abuse.

The law, which covers UAE nationals and the children of expats, outlines the legal rights of minors and is designed to protect children from physical, verbal and psychological abuse.

UAE cybercrime law addresses offences committed through digital platforms. To protect public health, peace and order, it targets platforms that spread, publish or circulate fake news, false or misleading reports, or rumours that contradict official information.

Violators may face at least one year of imprisonment and a minimum fine of Dh100,000. Penalties increase to two years in jail and a minimum fine of Dh200,000 if the crime occurs during pandemics, emergencies or crises.

Federal Decree-Law No 26 of 2025 on Child Digital Safety strengthens protection against online risks and harmful content affecting children. The law applies to internet service providers and digital platforms operating in the UAE or targeting UAE users, regardless of location.

Law No 3 of 2022 in Dubai ensures the inclusion and integration of people of determination and defines actions that violate their rights. Under the law, a person with a disability, their guardian, or anyone who witnesses a violation or mistreatment of people with disabilities should report the incident to the authorities.

Violators will be fined, and these double if the offence is repeated within a year, up to a maximum of Dh100,000.