  • US envoy Barrack suggests Iran strikes possible this weekend
  • Iran says two tankers hit naval mines while transiting Strait of Hormuz
  • US issues several travel advisories for regional countries after Houthi threat
  • Saudi-led coalition intercepts ballistic missile and drone over kingdom
  • US intelligence warns of 'advanced' Iranian plots to kill officials abroad
Updated: October 24, 2026, 5:12 AM