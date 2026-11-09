Abu Dhabi communities urged to protect children by reporting safety concerns

Abu Dhabi residents are being encouraged to report concerns about child safety under a new campaign to help safeguard children.

The Protecting Children Takes All of Us campaign aims to help parents, educators and other community members to recognise signs of abuse or neglect, understand how to respond and know where to seek support.

Layla Al Hassan, director of communication and partnerships at the Early Childhood Authority, told The National that people should speak up if they notice that a child has become unusually quiet, anxious or suddenly reluctant to go to school. She said people “can report anonymously”.

They do not need to investigate suspected abuse or have proof before reporting a concern. “The main message is that child protection is everyone’s responsibility,” she said.

Abuse is not always physical: sometimes “you won’t see scars or bruises”, Ms Al Hassan added. Abuse can also be emotional or occur online.

Anonymous reporting

The campaign will run until mid-2027, reaching communities through schools, majlis and digital and traditional media.

Concerns can be reported anonymously to the Family Care Authority Hotline on 800444 or the Ministry of Interior’s child protection Hotline on 116111. In an emergency, people should call Abu Dhabi Police on 999.

Dama Al Aman, Abu Dhabi’s integrated child protection system, brings together 21 local and federal organisations across education, health, social care, law enforcement and justice. The system is designed to prevent harm, identify concerns early and co-ordinate support for children and families.

It is underpinned by the emirate's Child Protection Policy, launched in 2023 and endorsed by the Abu Dhabi Executive Council.

Members of Abu Dhabi's Department of Community Development emphasised how residents can help to protect children. Photo: Victor Besa / The National Show caption: Members of Abu Dhabi's Department of Community Development e…

More than 400 child protection specialists have been trained, alongside practitioners in the education, health and social sectors, the Early Childhood Authority said.

At the Family Care Authority, reports are assessed according to the level of risk. Asma Al Azri, executive director of the authority's family cases sector, told The National that if a child needed immediate protection, the authority could arrange shelter accommodation or make sure they were cared for by another family member.

“There is no one plan that fits all, and yet we make sure that our response happens immediately,” Ms Al Azri said. She said the time required “depends on the severity of the case” and “the requirements and the needs of every single case”.

Recognising early warning signs

Dr Hessa Al Kaabi, the ECA’s executive director of special projects and partnerships, said it was important young people had someone they trusted.

“Every child deserves to feel safe, to be heard, and to know there is someone they can turn to,” said “You don’t have to be a specialist to make a difference.”

Alia Al Kaabi, senior chief prosecutor at Abu Dhabi Family Prosecution, said: “The Protecting Children Takes All of Us campaign plays a vital role in reinforcing awareness that protecting children goes beyond intervening when harm has already occurred.

“It begins with recognising early warning signs that a child may be at risk, listening to children, and promptly reporting any concerns about their safety to the relevant authorities.”

Mariam Alhallami, executive director of Adek's private education and charter schools sector, said an education system could only deliver on its promise when students felt safe, valued and supported.

“For Adek, this means fostering a culture of care and accountability across schools, with educators equipped to identify concerns early and respond effectively,” she said.

“Dama Al Aman strengthens this foundation by bringing schools, families and child protection services closer together, reinforcing a shared responsibility to safeguard every child’s well-being and enable them to thrive.”

Healthcare professionals can also recognise when a child needs protection, said Durra Alblooshi, acting executive director of the community health sector at Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre.

“During clinical check-ups, changes in a child’s physical or mental health may reveal what the child finds difficult to express. Trained healthcare professionals can recognise these signs and provide appropriate care in co-ordination with the relevant authorities,” Dr Alblooshi said.