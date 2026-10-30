UAE parents urged to step up online safety over AI-generated images used to bully and blackmail children

The Child Safety Organisation in Sharjah urged parents to stay involved in their children's online lives and report abuse, warning that fake images can cause lasting psychological harm.

Artificial intelligence is making it easier to create fake explicit images of children, raising concerns about their use in bullying, harassment, exploitation and blackmail, the organisation said.

The group, affiliated with the Sharjah Family and Community Council, said that even when images are fabricated, the damage to a child's mental health, relationships and sense of safety can be profound. Creating or sharing sexually explicit images of children constitutes a criminal offence under UAE law, it said.

Children who are the targets of manipulated images can experience humiliation, anxiety and social isolation, and may become afraid to attend school. In some cases, offenders use the images to threaten victims and demand money or compliance with further demands in exchange for keeping the content private.

A child can become a victim of such blackmail even if they have never shared an image of themselves.

Online safety in focus

The organisation said protecting children did not mean families must stop sharing images or using digital platforms. Instead, parents should be more careful about what they post and who can access it.

Families were advised to review privacy settings, restrict access to personal images and avoid sharing details about children's schools, locations and daily routines on social media.

Parents should also take an active interest in their children's digital lives, including the content they watch, what they post, who they communicate with and the messages they receive.

Sudden changes in behaviour, such as withdrawing from family and friends or showing anxiety when receiving messages, may indicate that a child is experiencing a problem online. The organisation encouraged parents to approach these situations calmly and create an environment where children feel comfortable to discuss the issue.

Age-appropriate conversations, clear rules on internet use, app restrictions and parental controls can help reduce risks.

Child protection

Dr Hanadi Al Yafei, director general of the organisation, said rapid advances in technology meant families and institutions had more responsibility to help children understand digital risks and stay safe online.

She said creating or circulating manipulated images of children to humiliate or threaten them could not be dismissed as a joke, given the potential psychological and social consequences.

When harassment or blackmail occurs, the priority must be to protect the child, stop the abuse and provide a safe environment in which they can explain what happened without fear of blame or punishment. Responsibility for the abuse lies entirely with the perpetrator, Dr Al Yafei said.

Action plan for parents

The organisation outlined several steps families can take if they suspect a child is being harassed or blackmailed online. Parents should reassure the child that they are not to blame, avoid giving in to threats or demands, and safely preserve relevant information before reporting the incident.

This may include usernames, links and threatening messages. However, parents should not download or forward explicit content depicting children and should seek official guidance on how to preserve evidence safely.

Parents should report harmful content to the online platform and the authorities.

Where classmates are involved, families should work with the school to prevent further harassment and protect the child's dignity. Consider psychological support if the child is struggling with the experience.

Suspected child abuse or exploitation can be reported by calling 800 700, a helpline available throughout the UAE.

Penalties for online abuse

The organisation warned that using AI to manipulate images of children to harm, defame, threaten or blackmail them is a criminal offence under UAE law.

Those who alter or process images to defame or harm another person could be jailed for at least one year and fined between Dh250,000 and Dh500,000 ($68,073 to $136,147).

A two-year jail term a fine of Dh250,000 and Dh500,000 can be imposed for online blackmail or threats intended to force someone to act or refrain from acting. In more serious cases, the prison sentence can extend to 10 years.

The production, publication and circulation of explicit material involving children is also a criminal offence.