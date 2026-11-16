Dubai school absence rules could help identify children facing bullying and problems at home

Children facing bullying, difficulties at home or other safety concerns could be identified earlier under new school attendance rules in Dubai, education chiefs have said.

School leaders believe the measures will encourage teachers to look beyond attendance records and investigate why pupils are missing lessons, potentially uncovering problems that might otherwise go unnoticed.

They say unexplained absences can sometimes be an early warning sign that a child is struggling, making it important for schools to intervene before patterns of non-attendance become entrenched.

The comments follow the introduction of new safeguarding rules by Dubai’s education regulator, requiring private schools to report pupils who miss five consecutive days without a valid explanation or whose unexplained absences amount to 10 per cent of school days in a term.

Schools must also identify patterns of repeated absence and act immediately if there are concerns about a child’s safety, rather than waiting until the reporting thresholds are reached.

Looking beyond attendance record

Michelle Thomas, principal and chief executive of Gems Al Barsha National School in Dubai, said repeated absences could indicate that a child is struggling at school or at home.

A pupil who suddenly becomes reluctant to attend school may be experiencing bullying, anxiety or friendship difficulties.

“As school leaders, we have a responsibility to look beyond the attendance percentage and understand the child behind the data,” she said.

Lisa Johnson, superintendent of American Academy for Girls, said schools need to know that children who are absent for several days are safe and receiving appropriate care.

She said the new measures should be seen primarily as a way to protect children rather than simply to reduce truancy.

Teachers who know their pupils well are often the first to notice changes in attendance or behaviour that could indicate a bigger problem.

Both schools said extended unexplained absences are uncommon, as most parents keep staff informed when their children cannot attend.

At Gems Education Al Barsha National School, attendance is monitored daily and parents are contacted when an absence has not been explained. Staff also look for repeated lateness and frequent short absences that could indicate a child needs help.

American Academy for Girls has similar procedures. Homeroom teachers regularly review attendance records and follow up on concerns.

Ms Johnson said schools should not wait until a child has missed five consecutive days before taking action.

“Schools should already be following up on unexplained absences well before a student reaches five consecutive days,” she said. “The new rule provides an additional layer of accountability and ensures that prolonged unexplained absences receive appropriate attention.”

Taking holidays during term time

The new rules could also encourage parents to think twice before taking children out of school early for family holidays.

Both schools said they occasionally received requests from families who wanted to travel before the official school holidays or to return after the new term had started.

Higher flight prices during peak holiday periods were among the reasons, along with family commitments and travel arrangements.

Ms Thomas said schools understand these pressures, but missing even a few days could affect a child's learning, particularly if pupils miss important lessons or assessments.

“Learning continues until the final day and missing even a few days can mean missing important teaching, assessment, feedback and opportunities to consolidate understanding,” she said.

Ms Johnson said parents should make every effort to arrange holidays around the school calendar.

However, she stressed there is a difference between the new reporting requirement and existing school attendance rules.

Parents informing a school about an absence does not automatically mean that absence is authorised. Schools must still consider whether the reason for the absence is justified.

Both schools said they prefer to work with families rather than take a strict approach when parents had genuine reasons for keeping children out of school.

Parents want flexibility

Parents agree that schools should check on children who are absent without explanation.

Garima Arora, a UAE parent, said five consecutive school days were a reasonable limit for reporting an unexplained absence.

“I think the concern should be less about the number of days a child is absent and more about whether the absence is justified, communicated to the school and managed appropriately,” she said.

She said she tried to plan family holidays around school breaks and hoped the new measures would encourage other parents to do the same.

Yukti Dawani, a key account manager at Live Connections Consulting and a parent, said the five-day threshold was too rigid.

“An absence is rarely without a reason. What matters is that parents communicate with the school and schools should have the discretion to assess each situation individually.”