Dubai International Airport (DXB) handled 50.4 million passengers in the first nine months of 2026, even as the Iran war disrupted travel.

The airport sustained vital connections for tourism, trade and business during the period, with continued investment in artificial intelligence, connected systems and smarter processes aimed at boosting future growth, state-owned operator Dubai Airports said on Tuesday.

Passenger traffic in the nine months to the end of September fell 28.1 per cent year on year, while third-quarter volumes declined 22.1 per cent to 18.8 million passengers, Dubai Airports said. August was the busiest month of the quarter, with 6.6 million passengers.

The airport expects to welcome more than 70 million passengers this year, as airlines resume services and its global network strengthens, Dubai Airports’ chief executive Paul Griffiths said. That is down from 95.2 million passengers last year, the highest annual international passenger traffic recorded by any airport. DXB also has delayed its milestone target of 100 million passengers by a year to 2027.

“We are focused on continuing to accommodate future growth … innovation is central to that approach,” he said.

Return of global airlines

The Iran war, now in its ninth month, severely disrupted air travel this year, driving up fuel prices and causing flight delays, cancellations and diversions across the Middle East and beyond.

International airlines have been forced to adjust schedules for Middle East flights in the aftermath of the war, which broke out on February 28, as airspace restrictions persist.

Airlines have gradually begun to restart flights to the region. Earlier this month, British Airways resumed flights between London Heathrow and Dubai International Airport after an eight-month suspension caused by the conflict. Lufthansa Group also said last week that it would resume Dubai services on November 25, joining Royal Air Maroc, SunExpress and Cebu Pacific.

Other airlines are scheduled to resume operations in the weeks ahead, Dubai Airports said.

DXB, the world’s busiest international hub for passengers in 2025, is currently served by 57 airlines connecting Dubai to 235 destinations across 101 countries. Mr Griffiths said in September that DXB was determined to hold on to the top spot despite war-related disruption.

India was the DXB’s largest country market in the third quarter of this year, accounting for 2.6 million passengers, followed by Saudi Arabia with 1.4 million and the UK with 1.3 million, Dubai Airports aid on Tuesday. London was the leading city destination, with 784,000 passengers, followed by Mumbai with 528,000 and New Delhi with 525,000.

Technology leads the way

Dubai Airports is investing in AI, predictive analytics and biometric technology to improve passenger flows and increase capacity within existing facilities, it said.

The initiatives bring together data and visual feeds from airport systems to give operations teams a real-time view of passenger movements, aircraft activity and airport facilities. AI tools help identify potential bottlenecks and allow staff to address pressure points before they affect operations.

“Every process we simplify and every bottleneck we remove helps us use our existing facilities more efficiently,” Mr Griffiths said. “By combining technology with better ways of working, we can unlock additional capacity without expanding the airport’s footprint, while improving the experience for our guests.”

Operational performance

Aircraft movements fell 27.6 per cent to 243,000 in the first nine months, while cargo volumes declined 23.2 per cent to 1.215 million tonnes.

The average passenger load factor stood at 74 per cent, three percentage points lower than a year earlier, Dubai Airports said. The airport processed 48 million bags during the nine-month period, with 91 per cent delivered within 45 minutes of arrival.

In the third quarter, 99.9 per cent of passengers waited less than 10 minutes at departure passport control, while the same proportion cleared arrival passport control within 15 minutes, Dubai Airports said.