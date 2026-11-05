Emirates airline posts $903m in half-year profit amid regional disruptions

Dubai's Emirates airline posted a 66 per cent decline year-on-year in its in half-year profits after tax to Dh3.3 billion ($903 million), amid regional disruptions due to the Iran war and high fuel costs.

Revenue for the six months to the end of September also declined 13 per cent annually to Dh56.9 billion, the airline said on Thursday.

The airline’s fiscal year ends in March.

“It has been a demanding six months, and once again, our business model and our people stood up to the test,” Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed, chairman and chief executive of Emirates airline and group, said in a statement.

"We’ve weathered challenges before, and with our strong cash position and solid foundation built up over the years, the Group is well-placed to navigate the headwinds of volatility and high fuel prices.”

Emirates said the airline’s revenue performance can be attributed to enduring travel demand across its markets, particularly for Emirates’ premium cabins, and a solid contribution from the airline’s cargo business.

The airline carried 21.8 million passengers between April 1 and September 30, down 22 per cent from the same period last year.

Emirates Group’s six-month profit after tax reached Dh3.6 billion, despite the disruptions caused due to the Iran war and higher fuel costs, the airline said. Revenue for the period reached Dh66.2 billion.

“The Emirates Group has reported a profit for the first six months of 2026-27 despite regional challenges and high fuel costs. Its half-year performance illustrates the resilience of the Group’s business model, and the capabilities of its people,” Sheikh Ahmed said in a post on X.