Emirates tackles negative headlines about Dubai in new ad campaign

"We know Dubai isn't everyone's cup of tea, and we don't expect it to be," a cabin crew member says, in a new video shared online by Emirates airline.

The one-minute clip addresses this year's travel disruption, international press and cliche takes on visiting the Emirates.

Widely reshared on platforms such as X, it opens with a cabin crew member reading a fictional paper called the Daily Made Up.

"There are a lot of stories out there, and some are even true," she says, as the shot cuts away to other cabin crew staff visiting well-loved Dubai attractions, such as the Museum of the Future and Atlantis the Royal.

"But here's the thing, Dubai has always had a way of bouncing back. Stronger, brighter and usually with something even more beautiful to talk about," the video continues.

The advertising campaign comes during a challenging year for travel across the UAE and the wider Gulf, amid flight delays and cancellations linked to the Iran War and the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

"Headlines will always come and go; life here will just keep on getting better. We wouldn't invite you if it wasn't," it adds, before the song Ain't No Mountain High Enough plays as Emirates invites people to travel to and through Dubai on its airline.

The video has received a positive response online, with one reply to the X post reading: "This is how you turn destination marketing into an experience. Emirates keeps selling the feeling of Dubai, not just the flight."

On Instagram, one user replied, "I'm on my way!" while another added, "Emirates on top".

The video is the latest in an ongoing campaign to reassure tourists travelling with Emirates. Alongside national carrier Etihad Airways, Emirates introduced insurance for international passengers in June this year.

The scheme introduced Comprehensive Travel Cover, which includes medical cover for conflict-related incidents, backed by hotel accommodation and extended-stay support across a range of disruption scenarios.

Emirates has introduced the U-Dream Headrest on some aircraft, to improve comfort in economy class, and a premium economy seat with an electrically operated privacy screen. Photo: Emirates Show caption: Emirates has introduced the U-Dream Headrest on some aircraf…

“When itineraries including connecting on other airlines or Emirates services are unavailable, Emirates will also rebook disrupted customers to their destination at no additional cost, including where flights have been cancelled due to conflict-related disruption,” the airline said at the time.

Emirates has also been working to improve onboard experiences. This year, it has introduced the U-Dream Headrest on some aircraft, to improve comfort in economy class, and a premium economy seat with an electrically operated privacy screen. The airline says it is working on en-suite bathrooms in first class.