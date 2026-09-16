World’s 50 Best Hotels 2026: Two Dubai properties rank in global top 15

Two Dubai hotels have made it to the top 15 of the World's 50 Best Hotels ranking, with Atlantis The Royal climbing to fourth place from sixth last year.

The Palm Jumeirah resort was once again named the Best Hotel in the Middle East and also won the Best Beach Hotel Award at the annual ceremony held in Paris on Tuesday.

Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab, which made its debut on the list only months after opening last year, also climbed five places, from No 20 to No 15.

The Lana, Dorchester Collection, which ranked No 35 in 2025, does not feature in this year's list.

Rosewood Hong Kong was named the World's Best Hotel for a second consecutive year. The 65-storey hotel overlooking Victoria Harbour has 413 rooms and suites, 11 restaurants and bars, and an extensive wellness offering centred around its Asaya Spa by Guerlain.

Bangkok took the next two positions. Capella Bangkok, which was the world's No 1 hotel in 2024, climbed from third to second, while Four Seasons Bangkok at Chao Phraya River came in at No 3.

Atlantis The Royal followed at No 4, ahead of Lake Como's Passalacqua at No 5 and Rosewood Sao Paulo at No 6.

Rounding out the top 10 were Mandarin Oriental Qianmen in Beijing, Upper House Hong Kong, Chable Yucatan in Mexico and Mandarin Oriental Bangkok.

UAE properties in World's 50 Best Hotels

Jumeriah Marsa Al Arab is beside Burj Al Arab and makes up the third part of the hotel group's nautical trilogy with the Jumeirah Beach Hotel. Photo: Jumeirah Show caption: Jumeriah Marsa Al Arab is beside Burj Al Arab and makes up t…

Atlantis The Royal has continued its rapid rise through the rankings since first appearing at No 44 in 2023. The resort jumped to No 9 in 2024 and No 6 last year before reaching fourth place on the 2026 list.

Opened on Palm Jumeirah in 2023, the 795-room resort has become one of Dubai's most recognisable hotels, with its six interconnected towers, celebrity-chef restaurants and rooftop infinity pool.

Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab has also moved higher in the ranking, reaching No 15 after making its debut at No 20 last year.

The yacht-shaped hotel opened in March 2025 beside Burj Al Arab, completing Jumeirah's nautical-themed trilogy alongside the sail-shaped landmark and wave-inspired Jumeirah Beach Hotel.

The 386-room property has 11 restaurants, four swimming pools, an 82-berth yacht marina and a three-storey spa.

The World's 50 Best Hotels 2026

The Capella Bangkok is No 2 on the list. Photo: Capella Bangkok Show caption: The Capella Bangkok is No 2 on the list. Photo: Capella Bang…

Rosewood Hong Kong Capella Bangkok Four Seasons Bangkok at Chao Phraya River Atlantis The Royal, Dubai Passalacqua, Lake Como Rosewood Sao Paulo, Sao Paulo Mandarin Oriental Qianmen, Beijing Upper House Hong Kong Chable Yucatan, Chochola Mandarin Oriental Bangkok Aman Tokyo Four Seasons Firenze, Florence Claridge's, London Hotel de Crillon, Paris Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab, Dubai Capella Sydney Raffles Singapore Casa Maria Luigia, Modena Le Bristol, Paris Cheval Blanc Paris Desa Potato Head, Bali San Ysidro Ranch, Santa Barbara One&Only Mandarina, Riviera Nayarit Bulgari Tokyo Las Ventanas al Paraiso, Los Cabos Royal Mansour, Marrakesh Four Seasons Astir Palace, Athens Raffles London at The OWO Copacabana Palace, Rio de Janeiro The Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai The Peninsula Istanbul Bulgari Roma, Rome Patina Osaka Mount Nelson, Cape Town Nihi Sumba Badrutt's Palace, St Moritz Park Hyatt Kyoto Hotel du Couvent, Nice Portrait Milano, Milan Hotel de Paris Monte-Carlo, Monaco Plaza Athenee, Paris Hotel Sacher Vienna Estelle Manor, Witney Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, Antibes Amangiri, Canyon Point The Peninsula Hong Kong Maroma, Riviera Maya Aman Nai Lert, Bangkok The Connaught, London San Domenico Palace, Taormina

How are the World's 50 Best Hotels chosen?

The ranking is decided by the World's 50 Best Hotels Academy, which comprises more than 800 voters divided across 13 geographical regions.

The panel includes hoteliers, travel journalists, hotel educators, business travellers and experienced luxury travellers, with at least a quarter of the voting panel renewed each year.

Each member votes for seven hotels in order of preference based on properties they have stayed at during the previous three years. Voters can select hotels anywhere in the world, regardless of where they live.

The 2026 ranking is the fourth edition of the World's 50 Best Hotels.