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Atlantis The Royal is one of Dubai's most recognisable hotels, with its six interconnected towers. Photo: World's 50 Best Hotels
Atlantis The Royal is one of Dubai's most recognisable hotels, with its six interconnected towers. Photo: World's 50 Best Hotels

World’s 50 Best Hotels 2026: Two Dubai properties rank in global top 15

Atlantis The Royal climbs to No 4 and is named the Middle East’s best, while Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab rises to No 15

David Tusing

September 16, 2026

Two Dubai hotels have made it to the top 15 of the World's 50 Best Hotels ranking, with Atlantis The Royal climbing to fourth place from sixth last year.

The Palm Jumeirah resort was once again named the Best Hotel in the Middle East and also won the Best Beach Hotel Award at the annual ceremony held in Paris on Tuesday.

Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab, which made its debut on the list only months after opening last year, also climbed five places, from No 20 to No 15.

The Lana, Dorchester Collection, which ranked No 35 in 2025, does not feature in this year's list.

Rosewood Hong Kong was named the World's Best Hotel for a second consecutive year. The 65-storey hotel overlooking Victoria Harbour has 413 rooms and suites, 11 restaurants and bars, and an extensive wellness offering centred around its Asaya Spa by Guerlain.

Bangkok took the next two positions. Capella Bangkok, which was the world's No 1 hotel in 2024, climbed from third to second, while Four Seasons Bangkok at Chao Phraya River came in at No 3.

Atlantis The Royal followed at No 4, ahead of Lake Como's Passalacqua at No 5 and Rosewood Sao Paulo at No 6.

Rounding out the top 10 were Mandarin Oriental Qianmen in Beijing, Upper House Hong Kong, Chable Yucatan in Mexico and Mandarin Oriental Bangkok.

UAE properties in World's 50 Best Hotels

Jumeriah Marsa Al Arab is beside Burj Al Arab and makes up the third part of the hotel group's nautical trilogy with the Jumeirah Beach Hotel. Photo: Jumeirah
Jumeriah Marsa Al Arab is beside Burj Al Arab and makes up the third part of the hotel group's nautical trilogy with the Jumeirah Beach Hotel. Photo: Jumeirah

Atlantis The Royal has continued its rapid rise through the rankings since first appearing at No 44 in 2023. The resort jumped to No 9 in 2024 and No 6 last year before reaching fourth place on the 2026 list.

Opened on Palm Jumeirah in 2023, the 795-room resort has become one of Dubai's most recognisable hotels, with its six interconnected towers, celebrity-chef restaurants and rooftop infinity pool.

Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab has also moved higher in the ranking, reaching No 15 after making its debut at No 20 last year.

The yacht-shaped hotel opened in March 2025 beside Burj Al Arab, completing Jumeirah's nautical-themed trilogy alongside the sail-shaped landmark and wave-inspired Jumeirah Beach Hotel.

The 386-room property has 11 restaurants, four swimming pools, an 82-berth yacht marina and a three-storey spa.

The World's 50 Best Hotels 2026

The Capella Bangkok is No 2 on the list. Photo: Capella Bangkok
The Capella Bangkok is No 2 on the list. Photo: Capella Bangkok
  1. Rosewood Hong Kong
  2. Capella Bangkok
  3. Four Seasons Bangkok at Chao Phraya River
  4. Atlantis The Royal, Dubai
  5. Passalacqua, Lake Como
  6. Rosewood Sao Paulo, Sao Paulo
  7. Mandarin Oriental Qianmen, Beijing
  8. Upper House Hong Kong
  9. Chable Yucatan, Chochola
  10. Mandarin Oriental Bangkok
  11. Aman Tokyo
  12. Four Seasons Firenze, Florence
  13. Claridge's, London
  14. Hotel de Crillon, Paris
  15. Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab, Dubai
  16. Capella Sydney
  17. Raffles Singapore
  18. Casa Maria Luigia, Modena
  19. Le Bristol, Paris
  20. Cheval Blanc Paris
  21. Desa Potato Head, Bali
  22. San Ysidro Ranch, Santa Barbara
  23. One&Only Mandarina, Riviera Nayarit
  24. Bulgari Tokyo
  25. Las Ventanas al Paraiso, Los Cabos
  26. Royal Mansour, Marrakesh
  27. Four Seasons Astir Palace, Athens
  28. Raffles London at The OWO
  29. Copacabana Palace, Rio de Janeiro
  30. The Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai
  31. The Peninsula Istanbul
  32. Bulgari Roma, Rome
  33. Patina Osaka
  34. Mount Nelson, Cape Town
  35. Nihi Sumba
  36. Badrutt's Palace, St Moritz
  37. Park Hyatt Kyoto
  38. Hotel du Couvent, Nice
  39. Portrait Milano, Milan
  40. Hotel de Paris Monte-Carlo, Monaco
  41. Plaza Athenee, Paris
  42. Hotel Sacher Vienna
  43. Estelle Manor, Witney
  44. Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, Antibes
  45. Amangiri, Canyon Point
  46. The Peninsula Hong Kong
  47. Maroma, Riviera Maya
  48. Aman Nai Lert, Bangkok
  49. The Connaught, London
  50. San Domenico Palace, Taormina

How are the World's 50 Best Hotels chosen?

The ranking is decided by the World's 50 Best Hotels Academy, which comprises more than 800 voters divided across 13 geographical regions.

The panel includes hoteliers, travel journalists, hotel educators, business travellers and experienced luxury travellers, with at least a quarter of the voting panel renewed each year.

Each member votes for seven hotels in order of preference based on properties they have stayed at during the previous three years. Voters can select hotels anywhere in the world, regardless of where they live.

The 2026 ranking is the fourth edition of the World's 50 Best Hotels.

Updated: September 16, 2026, 9:01 AM
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