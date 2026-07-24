Capella Bangkok review: Finding peace in the heart of Thailand's busiest city

This doesn't feel like one of Southeast Asia's busiest cities, or so I thought the moment I stepped into Capella Bangkok in Thailand's capital. I immediately sensed the calm inside its lobby after riding a taxi across the city.

To me, Bangkok is the place to go for eclectic dining options and upscale shopping centres. Yet, Capella Bangkok offers a different side of the Thai capital. Although it sits beside one of Bangkok's busiest roads and the banks of the Chao Phraya River – the country's lifeline – the “urban resort” feels like a secluded forest, insulated from the city around it.

Opened in October 2020, the property is part of Singaporean hospitality group Capella's Southeast Asian portfolio, which also includes properties in Bali and Hanoi. Capella Bangkok has 101 keys, including seven villas, and has been featured in the Leading Hotels of the World and the World's 50 Best Hotels lists.

The National checked in for two nights to experience its hospitality, accommodation and dining.

The neighbourhood

The hotel is on Charoen Krung Road. Photo: Capella Bangkok Info

Located on Charoen Krung Road, the country's first paved thoroughfare, Capella Bangkok sits beside a major street where commuters and schoolchildren go about their daily lives just outside its gates.

The property is also near Iconsiam, Bangkok's prominent shopping centre, accessible using a complimentary shuttle boat that cruises along the Chao Phraya in about 10 minutes. From there, you can continue exploring the city via the BTS Skytrain or ride-hailing applications.

The room

The riverfront room. Photo: Capella Bangkok Info

A staff member guided me to the Living Room, where I checked in over an iced Thai milk tea and a cold towel scented with lemongrass.

Another staffer then escorted me to the Riverfront Premier, a 61-square-metre room with a balcony overlooking the river, setting the scene for a secluded stay to witness sunrise and sunset.

The king bed was comfortable and dressed in Egyptian cotton linen. Other perks included a complimentary non-alcoholic minibar and pressing for up to five garments. I also learnt that the room's air-conditioning automatically switches off if the balcony door is left open for about 30 seconds.

Waiting on the table was a welcome treat of khanom tan, Thai steamed cakes made with toddy palm sugar and coconut milk. Bamford hand wash, body lotion and other bath amenities were also provided.

After spending a night, I woke up just before 6am and stepped on to the balcony to capture views of Bangkok's skyline and soak in the city's quiet ambience before the morning rush, with a few vessels passing along the river.

The food

A dish at Phra Nakhon. Photo: Capella Bangkok Info

My dinner at Phra Nakhon, where I enjoyed regional Thai cuisine, was a highlight. Listed in the Michelin Guide, the restaurant is helmed by chef Kannika Jitsangworn, whose career has taken her across Indonesia, Malaysia, Bhutan, Turkey and more.

I had por pia sod (Phuket-style spring rolls with crab, vegetables and sweet tamarind sauce; 520 baht or Dh57) and yum bai chakram grob (crispy seabite leaves salad with chicken, shallots, shrimp and spicy coconut dressing; 540 baht) for appetisers.

I also enjoyed tom yum goong nam sai, a Thai signature hot and sour soup with river prawns (890 baht), and gaeng phed ped yang (grilled marinated duck breast in red curry with cherry tomatoes, pea eggplants and Thai basil; 700 baht), as recommended by a waitress.

Thailand is also renowned for its desserts. I had a khao niaw pieak lum yai (sticky rice pudding with coconut milk and longan; 320 baht) and a scoop of i-tim gati phra nakhon (coconut ice cream with toppings; 250 baht). I went with a refreshing non-alcoholic mocktail of coconut, lime, pineapple and caramel (280 baht).

An all-inclusive breakfast was served at Phra Nakhon, made up of a buffet and made-to-order dishes. My favourites were the khao tom pla (jasmine rice soup with snapper) and an iced Thai coffee – less sweet, please – with condensed milk.

Hotel facilities

Swimming pool at Capella Bangkok Info

In the afternoon, I chilled by the swimming pool while awaiting a three-tiered lunch set. The temperature hit 35ºC, but there was shade and I was offered sunscreen while lounging by the poolside. Two fresh coconuts also helped me stay cool. I opted for a phad sen set (1,200 baht) this time – with pomelo salad, fresh spring rolls with crab and herbs, pad Thai goong or wok-fried rice noodles in tamarind paste with river prawns, as well as mango and coconut sticky rice.

Meanwhile, the morning before checking out, I had an insightful walking tour led by chef Kannika around Talat Noi, a historic neighbourhood near the city's Chinatown. I sampled coconut pancake, iced Thai milk tea, chicken curry puff and other bites from various street vendors while admiring the area's murals, Chinese temples and riverside views. Part of the Capella Curates programme, the experience incurs an additional charge.

The bottom line

Capella Bangkok offers a quieter perspective on one of Southeast Asia's busiest capitals. With its riverside setting, attentive service and excellent dining, it suits travellers seeking a resort-like experience while remaining close to the heart of the city.

Room rates vary by season, with the Riverfront Premier starting from 30,000 baht (Dh3,300) per night, excluding taxes. All meals also exclude service charges and taxes.

Check-in is at 3pm and check-out is at noon, although some flexibility may be available depending on occupancy.

This review was conducted at the invitation of the property and reflects standards during this time. Services may change in the future