JA Manafaru review: Luxurious Maldivian getaway highlights the country’s bounty

Sparkling blue waters, a sense of tranquillity and luxurious experiences are synonymous with an island-resort holiday in the Maldives.

With hundreds of properties to choose from, I recently checked into JA Manafaru on Haa Alif, the northernmost atoll in the country.

The welcome

I am greeted by a member of the hotel’s staff at Male's Velana International Airport, from where I am whisked away to the seaplane terminal. While there, I am asked to download the hotel’s app, where I enter my details to check in while I wait for the flight to the property, which takes about an hour and a half.

Upon arrival, a buggy takes me directly to the villa – there is no reception or check-in desk at the hotel; everything a guest needs can be communicated via the hotel’s app.

The room

The property has 84 villas across seven categories. Photo: JA Manafaru Info

The property has 84 villas across seven categories, starting with the Beach Villas, all the way up to a three-bedroom island residence, ideal for large groups or a big family.

Each villa at JA Manafaru comes with its own pool – the size of which depends on the category, with the highest two fitted out with two pools each. I stay in a Sunset Water Villa, which is spread across 135 square metres and comes with an infinity pool.

The first thing that stands out is just how serene the villa feels. Featuring muted blues, beiges and whites set off to light-hued wood paired with glass windows and a high ceiling, it feels private yet open, bringing the outdoors in. A small glass panel on the wooden floor in the living area offers a glimpse into the ocean and its colourful schools of fish.

The Sunset Water Villa comes with a private pool. Photo: JA Manafaru Info

The room also features a king bed; and a mini-bar featuring everything you need to make yourself a cup of tea or coffee, alongside some chargeable snacks and drinks. Water comes in sealed glass refillable bottles, which are replaced every day.

The wooden deck outside houses four chairs and a table, the infinity pool, deck chairs and a swing, my spot du jour for the few days I stay at the property, ideal for lounging in while sipping on a cup of tea and taking in the gorgeous sunsets.

The food

Kakuni serves breakfast along the beach. Photo: JA Manafaru Info

With six restaurants and several cuisines to choose from, guests are spoilt for choice at JA Manafaru.

Kakuni offers beachside dining, with international cuisine served in a beachside setting, although the Maldivian dishes are among the highlights. This is also where guests can enjoy a lavish breakfast spread that includes a variety of fresh fruits, baked goods, cold cuts, juices, cereals, teas and coffees, alongside a menu of dishes including eggs and waffles that can be ordered directly to the table.

Japanese restaurant White Orchid. Photo: JA Manafaru Info

Contemporary Japanese cuisine with a teppanyaki experience with ocean views are served up at White Orchid; light bites and drinks can be enjoyed poolside at Veli Bar; cool off on a hot day with the poolside Andiamo, where fresh gelato and Italian cuisine are on offer; or head to Ocean Grill for freshly grilled seafood.

As a picky eater – no seafood, for one – I am happy to report that at all restaurants food is tailored as per my needs, even if it means the chef has to whip up something not on the menu.

Guests can also dine in their villas or get the hotel to book experiences on or off the island.

The service

In a word, flawless. While there is no check-in desk or even a reception at the property, each villa is assigned a thukuru, or butler, who keeps in touch with guests through WhatsApp. Guests can directly message their thukuru, who speak several languages, whether to request toiletries for their room or a buggy to get to another part of the property, and it is swiftly arranged. Staff at the restaurants and around the property are ever ready with a smile, eager to help and ensure guests are attended to quickly and efficiently.

Spa and wellness facilities

Calm Spa Sanctuary. Photo: JA Manafaru Info

The smell of incense hits first upon entering the Calm Spa Sanctuary, where guests are offered a delicious drink made with ingredients including pandan leaves and honey.

The spa menu includes science-backed and holistic treatments, from massage therapies to Ayurvedic and Maldivian practices. It is also home to a Japanese herb garden, the produce from which is used during the treatments, as well as to brew the teas served after. Guests can also use the steam, sauna and plunge pool, or sign up for yoga, meditation and sound healing. While there are a few free wellness classes, spa treatments start from $160.

The waters around the hotel offer amazing snorkelling and diving experiences. There is a Padi-certified centre on site, which allows guests to borrow snorkelling gear for free. Expect to see a variety of colourful fish, sea anemones, starfish, reef and nurse sharks, octopus, sting rays and, if you’re lucky, turtles. I also go snorkelling at night and would highly recommend it.

Guests can also check out local boat excursions, picnics to nearby islands, as well as games such as volleyball, tennis and football.

Family-friendly factor

JA Manafuru has enough activities to keep guests of all ages entertained. There is an arcade that is free for all ages and houses foosball, table tennis, billiards and air hockey tables. There’s also a variety of board games on offer, plus a children’s club and a petting zoo. The resort also offers babysitting services.

Insider tip

Talk to your thukuru about booking exclusive experiences from the resort, such as a picnic to an abandoned island near the property. On the pristine white sands, guests can enjoy catered meals in isolated bliss.

Value for money

Rates for beach villas start at $500 during low season and $800 during high season. Check-in is from 2pm, check-out is at noon.

This review was conducted at the invitation of the hotel and reflects hotel standards during this time. Services may change in the future