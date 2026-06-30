11 Fujairah hotels to visit, from coastline to city centre

The inaugural passenger journey on the Etihad Rail is scheduled to depart from the Abu Dhabi station, arriving in Fujairah approximately two hours later.

While the northern emirate has long been popular with its neighbouring residents, the introduction of public transport from the UAE's capital into Fujairah – be it for mountain hikes, diving trips, beach getaway or historical exploration – will likely boost its visitor numbers.

If you're planning a weekend trip this summer, here are some hotels in Fujairah to consider.

Address Beach Resort Fujairah

Address Beach Resort Fujairah opened in 2021. Photo: Address Hotels & Resorts Info

Having opened in the foothills of the Hajar Mountains in 2021, Address Beach Resort Fujairah is one of two hotels by the group in the emirate. Located on the popular coastline of Al Aqah in Fujairah, the spacious hotel features 196 rooms and suites, three swimming pools, and a spa that overlooks the ocean.

Read our review here.

Al Bahar Hotel & Resort

Al Bahar Hotel & Resort is a five-star beachfront property, offering direct access to a private beach and views of the Indian Ocean and Fujairah Marina. The resort features 377 rooms, suites and apartments, many with private balconies or terraces, alongside an outdoor swimming pool, spa and a range of dining venues. Spacious accommodation and family-friendly facilities make it a popular choice for both leisure breaks and longer stays on the UAE's east coast.

DoubleTree by Hilton Fujairah

Only a five-minute drive from Fujairah International Airport and connected to Al Taif Business Centre and Mall, the DoubleTree Hilton is popular with business travellers. In addition to 228 guest rooms, the hotel is home to two dining outlets – Bistro 1550, serving Middle Eastern and international fare, and Dura Cafe, for light refreshments – and Ozone Spa, where treatments such as hot stone massages and Moroccan baths are available to guests. The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque is just one kilometre away.

Fairmont Fujairah Beach Resort

A view from a room at the Fairmont Fujairah Beach Resort. Photo: Fairmont Info

Fairmont Fujairah Beach Resort combines contemporary luxury with dramatic mountain and sea views. Located in the coastal town of Dibba, the five-star property features 180 rooms and suites, a large outdoor swimming pool, a full-service spa and a modern fitness centre, alongside water sports and family-friendly activities. Dining options range from the interactive all-day restaurant Canvas to the beachfront Lava Beach Club, while seafood lovers can head to Copper Lobster, a London-inspired gastro bar specialising in fresh catch-of-the-day dishes.

Read our review here.

Fujairah Rotana Resort & Spa

Fujairah Rotana Resort & Spa has 249 rooms. Photo: Rotana Info

Fujairah Rotana Resort & Spa, located between the Hajar Mountains and Al Aqah Beach, is a five-star beachfront retreat known for its landscaped gardens and private stretch of sand. The resort features 249 renovated rooms and suites, many with balconies or terraces overlooking the sea or gardens, alongside a temperature-controlled outdoor pool, a luxury spa and floodlit sports courts. Dining options include the all-day restaurant Mozaique, which hosts themed dinner nights, while families can make use of a dedicated children's club and a separate pool for little ones.

Radisson Blu Resort, Fujairah

Located in Dibba between the Hajar Mountains and the Gulf of Oman, Radisson Blu Resort, Fujairah offers a 500-metre private beach and panoramic sea views from every room and suite. The five-star resort features five outdoor swimming pools, a full-service spa, a fitness centre and a diving and water sports centre, making it a popular choice for active holidays. Families are catered for with a kids' club, while the resort also stands out as one of the few pet-friendly beachfront hotels in the UAE, with designated dog-friendly rooms, a beach area and park for four-legged guests.

Intercontinental Fujairah Resort

Intercontinental Fujairah Resort located on the UAE's eastern coast. Photo: Intercontinental Fujairah Resort Info

Set on the shores of Al Aqah Beach against the dramatic backdrop of the Hajar Mountains, InterContinental Fujairah Resort has 190 rooms and suites, each with a private balcony overlooking the Arabian Sea. The five-star resort features a selection of restaurants and bars, from international buffets and beachfront grills to a casual poolside food truck, as well as beach fire pits for evening gatherings. Guests can also unwind at the O Spa by L'Occitane, complete with treatment rooms, couples' suites and a Turkish hammam, while a 24-hour fitness centre and a range of recreational activities cater to those seeking a more active stay.

Le Meridien Al Aqah Beach Resort

Overlooking Al Aqah Beach with the Hajar Mountains as its backdrop, Le Meridien Al Aqah Beach Resort is one of Fujairah's longest-established five-star hotels. The beachfront property offers spacious rooms and suites, many with private balconies and sweeping sea views, alongside a large free-form swimming pool, a spa, fitness centre and water sports facilities.

Dining options include international buffets, Indian and Thai speciality restaurants, and a beachfront venue for al fresco meals, while families are catered for with a dedicated kids' club, children's pool and playground. The resort has also recently completed an extensive refurbishment of its guest rooms and lobby, with the remaining upgrades nearing completion.

Naama Beach Villas & Spa

Naama Beach Villas each come with their own swimming pool, landscaped garden and dedicated butler. Photo: Naama Beach Villas & Spa Info

One of Fujairah's newest luxury retreats, Naama Beach Villas & Spa offers 44 private one- to four-bedroom villas, each with its own swimming pool, landscaped garden and dedicated butler. Set between the Hajar Mountains and the Gulf of Oman, the beachfront resort embraces a minimalist aesthetic inspired by the surrounding landscape, with natural stone, handcrafted wood and expansive sea views. Designed as a tranquil wellness escape, the property places an emphasis on personalised service, sustainability and privacy, with some villas offering direct access to the beach.

Read our review here.

Palace Beach Resort Fujairah

Located on a private stretch of beachfront in Fujairah city, Palace Beach Resort Fujairah combines contemporary luxury with views of the Gulf of Oman. The five-star property features elegant rooms and suites, many with private balconies overlooking the sea, as well as a large outdoor swimming pool, spa facilities and a fitness centre. Guests can dine at the all-day restaurant serving international cuisine, while families are catered for with a kids' club, outdoor play area and direct access to the beach.

Sandy Beach Hotel & Resort

Sandy Beach Hotel & Resort is one of the oldest beach resorts in the UAE, having opened in 1978. Photo: Sandy Beach Hotel & Resort Info

One of the UAE's oldest beach resorts, Sandy Beach Hotel & Resort has welcomed guests to Al Aqah since 1978. Originally popular with scuba divers exploring the east coast, the beachfront property today offers 102 rooms and chalets while retaining much of its laid-back, nostalgic charm. Located opposite the iconic Snoopy Island, the resort remains a favourite for snorkelling, diving and relaxed seaside getaways, with its vintage character setting it apart from Fujairah's newer luxury hotels.

Read our review here.