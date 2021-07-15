Fujairah’s newest hotel and resort has opened at the foothills of the Hajar Mountains.

Address Beach Resort Fujairah is now welcoming overnight guests, with rates starting from Dh571 per night.

The luxury resort is located on the popular coastline of Al Aqah in Fujairah and has 196 hotel rooms and suites, three swimming pools and a spa that overlooks the ocean.

Spanning more than 570,000 square feet, the five-star property is the first of Emaar’s Address Hotels & Resorts to open on the UAE’s east coast.

Fujairah is always a popular location for UAE citizens, residents and overseas travellers seeking a stay away from the country’s big cities.

With waters feeding into the Indian Ocean, and temperatures that are typically lower than the rest of the UAE, Fujairah swells in popularity during public holidays.

Address Beach Resort Fujairah is already fully booked for the coming Eid holiday, after opening reservations on July 1. The hotel will offer another option for those planning an escape to the eastern emirates during summer and beyond.

The luxury hotel has three dining outlets for guests to enjoy including The Restaurant, Address Hotels & Resorts’ signature all-day dining concept, and the Lounge, a relaxed eatery in the lobby where afternoon tea is served.

The Pool Lounge is also open for guests looking to dine while sunbathing. Later in the year, a beachfront seafood grill restaurant will open, making the most of the resort’s coastal location.

Children can enjoy the resort’s outdoor play area and there is a new kids' club to entertain little ones. A state-of-the-art fitness centre is open for any guests looking to keep their health goals on track while staying at the resort.

Travellers keen to explore the ocean surrounding Fujairah can do so at the on-site scuba centre at Address Beach Resort Fujairah. Operated by Al Boom Diving Centre, it offers a range of activities including scuba diving, snorkelling and watersports.

Later in the season, as the UAE weather cools, guests will be able to book excursions that explore the surrounds of the resort. From October, the activity schedule will include hiking tours in the Hajar mountains and trips to the nearby Dibba Bay oyster farm.

The resort is also home to 10 privately owned villas and four residential buildings with 172 serviced apartments.

Address Beach Resort Fujairah is the second beachfront hotel in Emaar’s Address collection, after the Address Beach Resort opened in Dubai in December. The skyscraper hotel is home to the world’s highest infinity pool.

Emaar has also recently opened a dog-friendly beachfront resort in Umm Al Quwain, and has plans for a second property in Fujairah later this year with the launch of Palace Fujairah Resort.

Yemen's Bahais and the charges they often face The Baha'i faith was made known in Yemen in the 19th century, first introduced by an Iranian man named Ali Muhammad Al Shirazi, considered the Herald of the Baha'i faith in 1844. The Baha'i faith has had a growing number of followers in recent years despite persecution in Yemen and Iran. Today, some 2,000 Baha'is reside in Yemen, according to Insaf. "The 24 defendants represented by the House of Justice, which has intelligence outfits from the uS and the UK working to carry out an espionage scheme in Yemen under the guise of religion.. aimed to impant and found the Bahai sect on Yemeni soil by bringing foreign Bahais from abroad and homing them in Yemen," the charge sheet said. Baha'Ullah, the founder of the Bahai faith, was exiled by the Ottoman Empire in 1868 from Iran to what is now Israel. Now, the Bahai faith's highest governing body, known as the Universal House of Justice, is based in the Israeli city of Haifa, which the Bahais turn towards during prayer. The Houthis cite this as collective "evidence" of Bahai "links" to Israel - which the Houthis consider their enemy.

