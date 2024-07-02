First look at Naama Beach Villas & Spa hideaway in Fujairah - Hotel Insider

Fujairah’s Al Aqah beach coastline is one of the most beautiful spots in the UAE. The cool waters of the Gulf of Oman, which feed into the Indian Ocean, are on one side and the dramatic backdrop of the Hajar mountains is on the other.

For many years, it has attracted tourists looking for an escape from city life. While the region has plenty of big hotels and resorts, the newly opened Naama Beach Villas & Spa brings something different, offering a boutique experience with low-rise, independent pool villas for complete privacy.

The National checked in for an exclusive first review of the now-open resort.

The welcome

After journeying through the scenic Hajar mountains, we arrive at the private entrance of what feels like a private island resort in the Maldives.

The resort team welcome us with apple mocktails in the spacious lobby, which also houses Nafourah lounge. There, guests can enjoy drinks while diving into a good book from the nearby library. Fashion lovers can head to the hotel’s boutique, which features resort wear and accessories from a selection of international brands, all chosen for their handmade approach.

Check-in is fuss-free and our personal butler soon escorts us to our one-bedroom villa via buggy, where our luggage is already waiting.

The neighbourhood

Nestled in one of Fujairah’s most desired coastlines, the hotel is located between the mountains and Al Aqah Beach.

Just off the shore is Jazirah Al Aqqa. Known locally as Snoopy Island, it is a popular spot for snorkelling and scuba diving. I highly recommend booking an excursion, which can be arranged by your butler. An array of other trips and adventures are also available, and these can be customised to your interests.

The room

Naama has 44 private pool villas, ranging from one to four bedrooms and from 325 square metres to 1,050 square metres. There are sea-view and mountain-view options, each offering unique benefits. Sea-view villas have direct beach access, while mountain-view accommodation ensures complete privacy.

Each villa has a large outdoor area with a private pool and jacuzzi, as well as a sauna and/or a steam room inside. The decor is an interesting twist on traditional Arabic architecture with modern touches and accent lighting making it feel spacious and airy. Lights, curtains and room temperature are controlled by an iPad system and the bed is super comfortable with one of the thickest mattresses I’ve ever slept on.

Other highlights include a spacious living area, outdoor shower and a huge round bathtub ideal for soaking in while enjoying the mountain views.

The service

The private beach at Naama Beach Villas & Spa in Al Aqah. Photo: Naama Beach Villas & Spa

Each villa comes with a personal butler. My butler, Arif, assures me that no request is too big or too small, even if it is a 3am phone call. Contactable by phone or WhatsApp, the butler team is on hand to help with bookings, travelling around the resort, restaurant reservations and more.

Staff throughout the property are incredibly friendly. From Mohammed, our waiter in the restaurant, to Pawan, the bartender, and our fantastic spa therapists, Teena and Septi, everyone goes out of their way to help.

The scene

New York cheesecake is on the menu. Photo: Naama Beach Villas & Spa

Although I'm staying during the soft opening phase, the resort already has a homely feel. Each villa is surrounded by lush greenery and crystal-clear ponds, adding to the tranquillity and I can imagine that walking around the garden areas in winter would be a delightful experience.

The hotel is the only one in the area with its own completely private beach. Outside guests not allowed to stroll along the front of the resort, adding to the sense of privacy. For those seeking to be active, beach runs are a must and there's also a paddle court and fitness area.

The food

When you leave a hotel feeling full, you know you must have eaten well. And we certainly did.

Despite operating a preliminary menu, the hotel’s offering is impressive. There are dishes to suit every taste, including charcoal-grilled meats, freshly-caught fish, wood-fired pizzas and more. The resident Sri Lankan chef prepares everything in-house, including delectable baked bread and pastries. Highlights include perfectly-cooked Wagyu tenderloin (Dh350); burrata and prosciutto served with white asparagus, truffle flakes and heirloom tomato jelly (Dh100); and a creamy New York cheesecake (Dh70) for dessert.

There are two restaurants – fine-dining destination Aseelah and the more causal Amara Bar. Guests can also choose to eat in the privacy of their own villa, and at the beach or pool area.

Highs and lows

Naama Beach Villas & Spa’s privacy is a standout, with accommodation designed for ultimate seclusion. This is truly a place for those looking to getaway from it all.

The hotel is still in soft launch mode during our visit but this will change when it fully opens in September.

The indoor pool at ESPA. Photo: Naama Beach Villas & Spa

The insider tip

A visit to ESPA, the on-site spa, is a must. This serene retreat is one of the largest spas in the area. It has changing areas for men and women, with a steam room, sauna, plunge pool and jacuzzi in each. In between, there's a large indoor pool and lounge area, which is a perfect place to relax when the temperature outside is warm.

Treatments use products from British brand ESPA. I recommend the 90-minute sleep ritual in the early evening to set you up for a great night’s sleep. The Fusion Hammam experience is also worth trying. It is one of the best I have tried in the UAE and features a peppermint black soap cleanse; Kessa exfoliation; verbena clay rhassoul; cooling mint foot and leg ritual; and an argan and green tea hair cleanse.

The verdict

This Maldivian-inspired tranquil retreat is a perfect escape for those with busy lives. Although still in its early stages, Naama looks likely to remain a hidden gem, offering its five-star facilities to in-house guests only.

The bottom line

Room rates start at Dh4,800 for a one-bedroom villa. Check-in is from 3pm and checkout at 12pm, however the resort is flexible with the timings where possible, so advise of a time that suits in advance; www.naamavillas.com