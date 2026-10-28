Sheikh Ahmed honoured with Dubai-it award for transforming aviation sector

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed, chairman and chief executive of Emirates airline, has been honoured with the Dubai-it Award for transforming the aviation sector and elevating the global status of the emirate's two airlines.

Making the announcement on X, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, said the award recognised Sheikh Ahmed's work in establishing the emirate as one of the world’s leading aviation hubs.

Sheikh Hamdan wrote: “From a sandy runway and two leased aircraft to a global aviation hub, Dubai’s remarkable journey captures the true spirit of Dubai-it and reflects the exceptional leadership of Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed and his team.”

Sheikh Ahmed thanked the Dubai leadership for trusting him, and for their unwavering support of aviation through forward-looking policies that made this journey possible.

“This success belongs to all of Dubai. It is the result of the hard work and dedication of a great team of people at Emirates, flydubai, Dubai Airports and our partners across the sector, who turned a vision into reality. Dubai’s best days in the skies are still ahead,” he wrote on X.

Over the past four decades, Sheikh Ahmed has led Dubai’s remarkable economic development, spearheading the successful expansion of aviation. He has strengthened the emirate’s position as a global centre for international travel and connectivity.

Sheikh Ahmed’s aviation career began in 1985, when he was appointed president of the Dubai Department of Civil Aviation, the governing body overseeing Dubai International and Dubai Duty Free.

That same year, Emirates, Dubai’s international airline, was launched with Sheikh Ahmed as its chairman. He is now the chairman and chief executive of Emirates Airline and Group, which includes dnata, one of the world’s leading providers of air and travel services, and other aviation-related entities.

The expansion of Emirates and flydubai, alongside the continued growth of Dubai International Airport, reflects the vision and strategic direction that have shaped the sector’s success.

Award-winning Emirates is one of the world’s most recognised airline brands and has expanded its fleet nearly 139-fold and its destination network 76-fold. Meanwhile, flydubai has grown rapidly, further enhancing Dubai’s connectivity and expanding travel opportunities across an extensive network of destinations.

Dubai International Airport has also achieved the milestone of welcoming a record 95.2 million passengers in a single year and setting a world record for international passenger traffic.

Dubai Duty Free is one of the world’s largest single airport retail operations, recording annual sales of $2.378 billion in 2025.

What is the Dubai-it prize?

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, unveiled the Dubai-it strategy in June to spread the emirate's culture of excellence among companies, institutions and future generations.

He said it would serve as a launch pad for future success and ensure ambitions were set high, adding that Dubai's accomplishments were built on “achieving exceptional results in record time, with precision and excellence”.

The award celebrates the innovation, enterprise and expertise of individuals and businesses across the city.

On Saturday, Fix Dessert, the home-grown business behind the Dubai chocolate confectionery craze, was honoured with the Dubai-it prize in the business projects category.

Fix Dessert, led by husband-and-wife duo Sarah Hamouda and Yezen Alani, gained global prominence in 2024 thanks to its Can’t Get Knafeh of It bar – a pistachio, knafeh and tahini-filled treat.

“Sarah Hamouda and Yezen Alani transformed a home-based business in Dubai into a global success,” Sheikh Hamdan said in a post on X. “Sales of Dubai-style chocolate surged by 1,234 per cent in one year, and today, these products are sold in markets around the world and at more than 100 airports.

Earlier this month, SWS Board Technology won the economy category. The Dubai-based manufacturer produces nearly half of the world's kiteboards and wakeboards.