Etihad Rail confirms variable pricing as some tickets increase by up to Dh69

Etihad Rail has confirmed variable pricing is in place on a number of its routes amid sustained demand for train travel since the long-awaited launch of passenger services - with some tickets increasing by up to Dh69.

Fares for the inaugural route between Abu Dhabi and Fujairah were initially set at Dh55 ($15) for Comfort class and Dh109 for Premium class when services began on June 30.

Tickets for the routes between Abu Dhabi and Dubai were priced at Dh39 for Comfort Class and Dh109 for Premium class when it opened to the public on September 30.

The online timetable shows an increase in prices, typically for afternoon and evening services, and at weekends, across the network.

On Thursday, Etihad Rail's website showed Comfort class tickets for the Abu Dhabi-Dubai line priced from Dh39 to Dh59, depending on departure times, while Premium tickets for the same route were Dh109 to Dh149.

Meanwhile, tickets for train travel between the UAE capital and Fujairah are now Dh55 to Dh79 in Comfort class and Dh120 to Dh189 for Premium.

Ticket for trains from Sharjah's Al Dhaid station – which also opened on September 30 – vary from Dh19 in Comfort class to Dh79 in the Premium class.

The operator told The National fares depended on several factors including when passengers choose to travel and book their tickets.

“Prices vary based on selected service, time and date of trip, ticket class and category, and time of booking,” an Etihad Rail representative said.

“Ticket categories are designed to cater to diverse passenger needs, whether for daily commutes, business trips, visiting family, or enjoying a weekend getaway at one of the country’s destinations.”

Many journeys – between Abu Dhabi and Dubai, and Abu Dhabi and Fujairah – are already sold out in advance.

Passengers can view fares, compare options and book ahead through the Etihad Rail app, website and ticket vending machines at stations.

Passenger services connecting Abu Dhabi and Dubai began on September 30 as part of the expansion of the national rail network.

High demand

Etihad Rail added more than 2,000 tickets across six extra train services between Abu Dhabi and Dubai last weekend.

The additional services were made available after the new passenger rail route connecting the UAE's biggest cities attracted “exceptional early demand”.

Etihad Rail's network is set for more expansion in the coming months. New stations in Al Dhafra region are scheduled to open on November 30 and December 30, extending connectivity to areas beyond the capital. The highly anticipated University City Station in Sharjah is expected to open on March 30, broadening the network's reach across the Northern Emirates.