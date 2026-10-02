Etihad Rail announces more trains between Abu Dhabi and Dubai to meet demand

Etihad Rail has added more than 2,000 tickets across six extra train services between Abu Dhabi and Dubai this weekend.

The additional services were announced on Friday and were made available after the new passenger rail route connecting the UAE's biggest cities attracted “exceptional early demand”.

In addition to the initial 10 trains, three more services will run on both Saturday and Sunday, with six trains departing from Dubai and seven from Abu Dhabi. Below are the times for the extra trains for both Saturday and Sunday:

• 12.14: Abu Dhabi to Dubai

• 13.43: Dubai to Abu Dhabi

• 16.43: Abu Dhabi to Dubai

President Sheikh Mohamed and Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, attended the opening of Etihad Rail's Al Yalayis Station on Monday. The passenger service connecting Dubai and Abu Dhabi started on September 30.

The new station has direct access to the existing Dubai Metro Red Line through a 400-metre elevated pedestrian walkway. When the Gold Metro Line opens in 2032, the stop will become an interchange between the two lines.

Etihad Rail's network is set for more expansion in the coming months. New stations in Al Dhafra region are scheduled to open on November 30 and December 30, extending connectivity to areas beyond the capital. The highly anticipated University City Station in Sharjah is expected to open on March 30, broadening the network's reach across the Northern Emirates.

The rapid sell-out of initial services underscores strong public appetite for rail travel between Abu Dhabi and Dubai, home to most of the UAE's population.