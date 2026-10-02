Etihad Rail stations to host dazzling laser shows to celebrate network expansion

Spectacular laser shows will be held at Etihad Rail stations across the Emirates on Friday evening to signal the growth of the passenger rail network.

Dubai's Al Yalayis station in Jumeirah Golf Estates, which opened to the public on Wednesday, Abu Dhabi's Mohamed bin Zayed City station, and Fujairah's Al Hilal will take centre stage for hours of dazzling celebrations.

The laser shows at the three stations, which were also held on Thursday, will tale place from 7pm until 1am in celebration of a milestone week for rapidly expanding train services in the country.

Dubai's new train line connects the emirate to Abu Dhabi, serving as a key commuter route to and from the capital and opening up access to the Northern Emirates through its direct service to Fujairah.

Sharjah's Al Dhaid train station also welcomed passengers for the first time on Wednesday, increasing the number of stops on the Etihad Rail map from two to four.

Rail network takes shape

Ten stations will be up and running by the end of March, with further expansion plans in the pipeline to help better connect the Emirates, boost the economy and encourage motorists to swap road for rail.

“We celebrate the official launch of the network, with passenger services now connecting Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Al Dhaid and Fujairah,” Etihad Rail posted on social media.

“Don’t miss the laser shows at our stations in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Fujairah.”