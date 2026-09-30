How to get to Dubai's Al Yalayis Station, take Etihad Rail and reach your Abu Dhabi office

The Dubai-Abu Dhabi Etihad Rail passenger train is finally on track, with residents now travelling from Al Yalayis Station in Jumeirah Golf Estates. The new route gives Dubai travellers another way to reach the capital without spending hours behind the wheel.

With tickets starting at Dh39 ($10.60) in “comfort” and Dh109 in “premium”, the train could be an affordable alternative for residents making the daily Dubai-Abu Dhabi commute. With rising fuel prices and attractive tickets, residents might as well ditch their cars and take the train.

While the new service makes the journey easier, residents still have to work out the first and last mile, including how to reach Al Yalayis Station and travel onwards from Abu Dhabi station to their office.

Reaching Dubai's Al Yalayis Station

Etihad Rail stations provide an integrated range of transport options, including car parks, taxis, buses and private transport operators, helping passengers travel from their point of origin to their final destination in the shortest possible time.

Dubai's Al Yalayis Station connects directly to the Dubai Metro network via a 400-metre pedestrian bridge. That means passengers living along the Red Line can simply take the Metro to Jumeirah Golf Estates, walk across the bridge and board the Etihad Rail train.

Commuters can walk five minutes along the covered footbridge to Jumeirah Golf Estates Metro Station and take the Red Line to destinations across Dubai. The RTA journey planner or S'hail app can assist with Metro planning.

Passengers can add an RTA Nol One-Day Pass ticket to their Etihad Rail booking, giving them unlimited travel on eligible Dubai Metro, tram and bus services on the day the pass is activated.

The F38 bus also serves the Jumeirah Golf Estates area, connecting the Metro station with communities including Dubai Production City and Dubai Sports City.

The station offers pickup and drop-off areas, with taxis available in the car park. Dubai Taxi Company has partnered with Etihad Rail for mobility services, and Bolt is also available for ride-hailing.

Car parking is available at selected Etihad Rail stations. At Yalayis Station, the first 15 minutes are free, after which motorists will be charged Dh5 per hour, with a Dh30 rate for five hours or more. Overnight parking (1am to 5am) will be Dh40.

Rental cars can be booked in advance through the Etihad Rail app or website, or at station kiosks for last-minute needs.

Vehicles may be collected at the arrival station and returned either to the same location or a Thrifty branch, as specified in the booking terms. Eligible bookings do not require a security deposit. A valid driving licence and identification are required to rent a vehicle.

Last mile from Abu Dhabi station

Upon arrival at Mohamed bin Zayed City Station, located opposite Dalma Mall and adjacent to Mussafah Bus Station, several last-mile options are available for commuters.

Although the station is not centrally located, passengers can continue their journey by shuttle bus, taxi, or ride-hailing service to reach business districts and residential areas. Etihad Rail operates shuttles to selected areas for Dh10 per journey, in addition to the train fare.

For those heading towards central Abu Dhabi, AD Mobility has introduced two dedicated routes, MR1 and MR2, connecting the rail station with major bus hubs in the capital.

MR1 links Mohamed bin Zayed City Station with Abu Dhabi's Main Bus Station, while MR2 connects it with Al Zahiyah Bus Station, in both directions. The routes pass through key areas on the way. MR1 serves stops including Al Jazeera Club, Al Mushrif Mall and Al Rawdah interchange, while MR2 also connects through Al Rawdah and Mazyad Bus Interchange before reaching Al Zahiyah.

Dedicated taxi and ride-hailing zones are available at all stations and are clearly signposted.

At the station, parking is free for the first 15 minutes, after which motorists will be charged Dh5 per hour. For stays over two hours, vehicles entering between 6am and 2am are charged Dh15 for up to 24 hours, while overnight entries between 2am and 6am are charged Dh20 total for up to 24 hours; beyond the initial 24 hours, a fee of Dh20 applies for each additional 24-hour period.

The suitability of Etihad Rail for daily commuting depends on the traveller's location in Dubai, their office location in Abu Dhabi, and the ease of connecting via bus, Metro, taxi, or ride-hailing.

For those living near the Red Line, the process is straightforward: take the Metro to Jumeirah Golf Estates, walk to Al Yalayis Station, board the train to Abu Dhabi, and continue by bus or taxi.

The new service offers commuters a more affordable and less stressful way to travel between Dubai and Abu Dhabi. A bus from Ibn Battuta to Abu Dhabi Central Bus Station costs Dh25 and takes approximately 105 minutes, depending on traffic. A standard metered taxi from Ibn Battuta Mall to central Abu Dhabi typically costs between Dh330 and Dh420.

With Etihad Rail fares starting at Dh39 and a 64-minute journey time, the service is an attractive option for regular Dubai-Abu Dhabi commuters.