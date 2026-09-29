Etihad Rail aims for 10 million passengers a year under expansion plan

A senior Etihad Rail official has set out plans to attract 10 million passengers a year as the network's expansion gathers pace with the launch of its first train station in Dubai.

Ameera Alkhlaifi, director of strategy and performance at Etihad Rail, spoke of the ambitious vision for the future after revealing 150,000 people have already travelled on the Abu Dhabi-Fujairah route in its first three months. Ms Alkhlaifi said the early passenger numbers highlight the "huge demand" for train travel in the Emirates.

"In the past three months, with the introduction of the passenger rail network and during the introduction phase of the service, we've seen a lot of demand for the people travelling from Abu Dhabi to Fujairah," she said during a media event at Dubai's new Al Yalayis Station, which opens to passengers from Wednesday. "We managed to be the option for travel for around 150,000 people between Abu Dhabi and Fujairah."

Ten stations will open by March 30 under the first phase of the network.

Ameera Alkhlaifi, director of strategy and performance at Etihad Rail. Photo: Pawan Singh for The National Show caption: Ameera Alkhlaifi, director of strategy and performance at Et…

"Our vision is to expand to more stations, and we're going to announce details in the coming months," Ms Alkhlaifi said. "We want to reach 10 million passengers when the network is completed."

Direct link to Dubai Metro

The Dubai station will connect directly to Jumeirah Golf Estates Metro Station through a pedestrian bridge.

Ms Alkhlaifi said the aim is to make it easier for passengers to complete the full journey without relying on one form of transport. "We looked into the project and how we make it easier for people to travel from the first destination to the train to their final destination," she said.

Passengers will also be able to continue their journeys by bus, taxi or rental car, with parking available at the station. Etihad Rail has been working with transport authorities across the UAE to connect stations with existing public transport systems. Ms Alkhlaifi said the new service will give residents more certainty when travelling between cities.

"It will allow people to travel easily, to travel safely and to travel in comfort," she said. "It will allow people to move from one emirate to another knowing what time they're going to leave and what time they're going to arrive."

Alternative to car

The network is also expected to support the UAE's efforts to reduce transport emissions by giving residents another option for inter-city journeys.

"The passenger rail network is one of the most sustainable methods of transportation," Ms Alkhlaifi said. "So by introducing this, we're contributing to the net zero vision of the UAE."

Etihad Rail has previously said the network is designed to provide an alternative for work, family and leisure journeys between emirates. Ms Alkhlaifi said the company will continue to monitor how passengers use it.

She said early journeys between Abu Dhabi and Fujairah show passengers are using the train for a range of reasons, including hospital visits and seeing family. The network will continue to expand in the coming months.