Etihad Rail Abu Dhabi guide: How to reach Yas Island, Saadiyat and other major attractions

Etihad Rail has launched its train service between Abu Dhabi and Dubai, making it easier for people to travel between the two emirates by public transport.

The new route joins the existing passenger service between Abu Dhabi and Fujairah, giving travellers from both emirates another way to reach the capital.

Tickets to start at Dh39, from Dubai to Abu Dhabi, and Dh55 from Fujairah to the capital.

In Abu Dhabi, trains arrive at Mohamed bin Zayed City Station, located opposite Dalma Mall and next to Mussafah Bus Station. From there, passengers can continue their journey by shuttle bus, taxi or ride-hailing service to reach many of the capital's main attractions.

For those planning a visit to Abu Dhabi, here's how to get from the train station to some of the city's key destinations, including Yas Island, Saadiyat Island, and the Corniche. Etihad Rail also operates shuttles to selected areas for Dh10 per journey, in addition to the train fare.

Journey times are estimates based on Google Maps and will vary depending on traffic, while approximate taxi fares are based on estimates from Rome2Rio.

Yas Island

Yas Marina Circuit hosts the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Victor Besa / The National Show caption: Yas Marina Circuit hosts the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Victor Be…

Home to Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi, SeaWorld Yas Island and Yas Waterworld, as well as Yas Mall and Yas Marina Circuit, there is plenty to do on Yas Island. For dining, Yas Bay Waterfront has several restaurants overlooking the water, while Yas Marina has another cluster of places to eat and drink. The island is also home to Etihad Arena, where many of Abu Dhabi's major concerts and shows take place.

How to get there: Take Etihad Rail to Abu Dhabi's Mohamed bin Zayed City Station, then take a taxi or ride-hailing service directly to Yas Island.

Once there, the free Yas Express shuttle connects many of the island's main attractions and hotels, including Ferrari World, Yas Mall, Yas Waterworld, SeaWorld Yas Island and Warner Bros World.

Cost and time: Allow about 30 to 40 minutes by taxi or ride-hailing service, depending on the destination, with estimated fares of about Dh50 to Dh70.

Saadiyat Island

The Zayed National Museum on Saadiyat Island. Victor Besa / The National Show caption: The Zayed National Museum on Saadiyat Island. Victor Besa / …

Saadiyat is Abu Dhabi's cultural hub, with Louvre Abu Dhabi, teamLab Phenomena, Zayed National Museum and the Natural History Museum all located in the Cultural District. Visitors can also head to Mamsha Al Saadiyat for its beachfront restaurants and cafes, spend the day at one of the island's beaches or five-star hotels, or visit the soon-to-open Guggenheim Abu Dhabi.

How to get there: There is no dedicated Etihad Rail shuttle to Saadiyat Island, so the easiest option is to take a taxi or ride-hailing service directly from Mohamed bin Zayed City Station.

Cost and time: Allow about 30 to 40 minutes. A taxi to Louvre Abu Dhabi will probably cost Dh60 to Dh75.

To Al Qana

The Butterfly Gardens Abu Dhabi in Al Qana. Victor Besa / The National Show caption: The Butterfly Gardens Abu Dhabi in Al Qana. Victor Besa / Th…

The waterfront destination is home to The National Aquarium Abu Dhabi, which houses more than 46,000 animals across 10 themed zones. There is also Adrenark Adventure, an indoor adventure park with activities including climbing and obstacle courses, and Pixoul Gaming, which offers virtual reality and other gaming experiences, and The Butterfly Gardens Abu Dhabi.

Al Qana also has a cinema, marina and numerous restaurants and cafes lining its waterfront promenade, which is free to visit and makes the destination an option for dining or just an evening out.

How to get there: Take a taxi or ride-hailing service directly from Mohamed bin Zayed City Station. There is currently no dedicated Etihad Rail shuttle to Al Qana.

Cost and time: Al Qana is one of the closer attractions to the station. Allow about 10 to 15 minutes, with a taxi costing approximately Dh25 to Dh35.

Corniche

The Abu Dhabi Corniche offers stunning views of the emirate's skyline. Victor Besa / The National Show caption: The Abu Dhabi Corniche offers stunning views of the emirate'…

Stretching along Abu Dhabi's waterfront, the Corniche is a good starting point for exploring the city centre, whether that means walking or cycling along the promenade, spending time at Corniche Beach or stopping at one of the restaurants and cafes nearby.

How to get there: You can book a shuttle from Mohamed bin Zayed City Station to Adnoc Headquarters on the Corniche. Shuttle journeys need to be reserved in advance through the Etihad Rail app or website and are scheduled around train arrival and departure times.

Cost and time: The Etihad Rail shuttle costs Dh10 and takes about 45 minutes. By taxi, allow about 25 to 35 minutes and approximately Dh55 to Dh70, depending on traffic and which part of the Corniche you are visiting.

Reem Island

Snow Abu Dhabi in Reem Mall. Victor Besa / The National Show caption: Snow Abu Dhabi in Reem Mall. Victor Besa / The National

Al Reem Island is a residential and leisure district just off Abu Dhabi island. Reem Mall is one of its main attractions, with hundreds of shops, restaurants and cafes, as well as Snow Abu Dhabi, an indoor snow park that spans nearly 10,000 square metres with -2°C conditions and 50cm of snow.

How to get there: Etihad Rail operates a shuttle between Mohamed bin Zayed City Station and Reem Mall, which must be booked in advance through its app or website.

Cost and time: The Etihad Rail shuttle costs Dh10 and takes about 55 minutes. By taxi, expect about 25 to 30 minutes, with an estimated fare of roughly Dh50 to Dh65.

Adnec Centre – Al Rawdah

The Middle East Film and Comic Con is a popular event that is usually hosted at Adnec. Victor Besa / The National Show caption: The Middle East Film and Comic Con is a popular event that i…

One of Abu Dhabi's main exhibition and conference venues, Adnec Centre hosts major events throughout the year, including the Middle East Film and Comic Con and Abu Dhabi International Book Fair. The wider complex also has restaurants and cafes, while Andaz Capital Gate and Aloft Abu Dhabi are directly connected to the venue.

How to get there: Passengers arriving at Mohamed bin Zayed City Station can take Etihad Rail's shuttle directly to Adnec Centre in Al Rawdah. The shuttle is timed to connect with train services and needs to be booked in advance.

Cost and time: The Etihad Rail shuttle costs Dh10 and takes around 30 minutes. By taxi or ride-hailing service, the journey takes approximately 15 to 20 minutes and costs around Dh30 to Dh45.

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque is one of the world's largest mosques. Victor Besa / The National Show caption: Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque is one of the world's largest mosq…

One of Abu Dhabi's most recognisable landmarks, Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque is also one of the world's largest mosques. Visitors can explore its vast courtyard and prayer halls, take a guided cultural tour and visit Souq Al Jami', which has shops, cafes and restaurants. Entry to the mosque is Dh5 for residents with Emirates ID and Dh10 for tourists, and visitors need to pre-book their visit online to obtain an access pass before arriving.

How to get there: There is no dedicated Etihad Rail shuttle to Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, so the simplest option is to take a taxi or ride-hailing service directly from Mohamed bin Zayed City Station.

Cost and time: Allow roughly 15 to 20 minutes by taxi, with an estimated fare of about Dh30 to Dh40.

Zayed International Airport

Etihad Rail will eventually directly connect to Zayed International Airport's Terminal A. Photo: Abu Dhabi International Airport Show caption: Etihad Rail will eventually directly connect to Zayed Intern…

This is Abu Dhabi's main international gateway and the home ground of Etihad Airways. Terminal A has shops, restaurants and lounges.

How to get there: There is currently no dedicated Etihad Rail shuttle between Mohamed bin Zayed City Station and Zayed International Airport. You can take a taxi or ride-hailing service from the station. However, there are plans for Etihad Rail to eventually connect directly to the airport, although details have yet to be announced.

Cost and time: It'll take about 20 minutes by taxi from Mohamed bin Zayed City Station to Zayed International Airport, with an estimated fare of Dh45 to Dh60.