Dubai to Abu Dhabi bus: Everything you need to know, from times to route number

More details have been released about the new Abu Dhabi to Dubai bus service.

The direct route connects Al Quoz Bus Station in Dubai to Mohamed bin Zayed City Bus Station in Abu Dhabi, with a one-way fare costing Dh25 ($6.80).

Four trips are operated in each direction daily, at 8am, 11am, 2pm and 5pm, and the route number is CX01.

The service is the result of a partnership between Capital Express – a public transport company operating in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain – and Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority.

Raed Zaidan, regional manager of Capital Express for Dubai and the Northern Emirates, said the new service has been running since September 1 and aims to “facilitate daily commuting between the two emirates, reduce highway congestion and support the UAE’s vision of expanding its intercity public transport network”.

“This daily non-stop route offers passengers across Dubai and Abu Dhabi a safe, comfortable and time-efficient travel experience at an affordable fare,” Mr Zaidan told The National on Tuesday.

Bus networks are being improved in Dubai and across the UAE. Photo: Dubai Media Office

Strategic planning

Mr Zaidan said the drop-off location in the capital was chosen not only for its strong road connectivity and growing community “but also on its strategic position within Abu Dhabi’s future transport corridor”. It is “well-positioned to integrate with future transport modes, including potential rail connections”, he added.

Al Quoz in Dubai is a developing neighbourhood split into residential and commercial areas. It includes some of the oldest manufacturing hubs in the emirate, containing factories and car workshops. It is also home to a vibrant creative district with scores of art galleries.

Mohamed bin Zayed City is emerging as a key suburb of Abu Dhabi with major residential and commercial developments. It has malls, schools and is also close to the airport and motorways.

Mr Zaidan said Al Quoz and Mohamed bin Zayed City were “strategic locations” with “growing residential and industrial communities”.

“This expansion has created a clear need for reliable, affordable and efficient intercity transport solutions that serve the growing workforce and families commuting daily,” said Mr Zaidan.

“These areas have a strong demand for fast, direct transport between Dubai and Abu Dhabi without the need for transfers or intermediate stops.”

Mr Zaidan said the frequency of the service could be increased in response to passenger demand, and Capital Express had plans to expand to more destinations across the UAE and the wider GCC.

Investing in public transport

The launch comes amid a broader public transport boom across the UAE. Construction has started on the Dubai Metro Blue Line while a tram network is mooted for Abu Dhabi.

Transport authorities are also improving bus networks. Over the past few years local routes have been upgraded and intercity services launched, such as between Dubai and Sharjah and Abu Dhabi and Ras Al Khaimah.

Most prominently, Etihad Rail’s passenger network is on track to launch in 2026.

Etihad Rail has announced the first four stations will be in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah and Fujairah. While it has not revealed the exact locations, the planned Abu Dhabi station is believed to be close to Mohamed bin Zayed City.

Mr Zaidan said while the final stations had “yet to be officially confirmed”, the CX01 route is “well-positioned to integrate with future transport modes, including potential rail connections, supporting the long-term vision of a unified, multimodal transport network across the UAE”.

“The Etihad Rail project is one of the UAE’s most significant future transport initiatives, and naturally, we consider such national developments when planning our operational locations,” he said. “The choice of Mohamed bin Zayed City was based not only on its strong road connectivity and growing community but also on its strategic position within Abu Dhabi’s future transport corridor.”

