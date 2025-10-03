New Dh25 Dubai-Abu Dhabi bus service launched

Dubai on Friday launched a direct bus service to Abu Dhabi, which will run seven days a week without making stops on the journey.

The emirate's Roads and Transport Authority said the route would connect Al Quoz Bus Station in Dubai to MBZ City Bus Station in Abu Dhabi, with a one-way fare costing Dh25 ($6.80).

The intercity service is the result of a partnership with Capital Express, a leading public transport company operating in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain.

Buses will run every three hours between the two emirates, the RTA announced on social media. It did not reveal the bus number of the new route nor a timetable.

It represents the latest step by authorities to expand public transport networks in an effort to improve connectivity and cut traffic congestion.

In May, the RTA introduced a new bus service linking Dubai to Sharjah. The 308 travels from Stadium Bus Station in Dubai to Al Jubail Bus Station in Sharjah with a fare costing Dh12.

Adel Shakeri, director of planning and business development at the RTA, said at the time: “Enhancing connectivity is central to positioning public transport as the preferred choice for mobility across the emirate."

The authority is committed to expanding the public bus network and improving integration with services such as the Metro, tram and marine transport, he added.

