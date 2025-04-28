RTA's new Dh12 Dubai-Sharjah bus service hits road on May 2

Dubai's transport authority has announced the launch of a bus service between the emirate and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sharjah/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sharjah/">Sharjah</a> on Friday, May 2. It is the latest measure by authorities to tackle rising levels of traffic congestion in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sharjah/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sharjah/">Dubai</a> and Sharjah. Route 308 will connect Stadium Bus Station in Dubai to Al Jubail Bus Station in Sharjah with a one-way fare of Dh12. “Enhancing connectivity is central to positioning public transport as the preferred choice for mobility across the emirate,” said Adel Shakeri, director of planning and business development at the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA). The authority is committed to expanding the public bus network and improving integration with services such as the metro, tram and marine transport, he added. Also on May 2, the RTA will reroute some services to “offer passengers a smoother, more efficient, and comfortable commuting experience”. Among the changes are a stop added at Al Ruwayah Farm area for Routes 66 and 67. For Route 32C, the service between Al Jafiliya Bus Station and Al Satwa Bus Station has ceased. Passengers travelling to Al Satwa are advised to use Route F27. On Route F12, the section between Al Satwa Roundabout and Al Wasl Park has stopped, with the service rerouted through Kuwait Street. The move is the latest attempt to bolster public transportation in both emirates. Last September, the roads and transport authority in Sharjah introduced 10 new electric <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/07/21/dubai-purchases-636-buses-under-dh11bn-public-transport-drive/" target="_blank" rel="">buses </a>to serve three intercity routes. The fleet of electric buses are in operation on routes to and from Dubai, Ajman and the coastal city of Al Hamriyah in Sharjah.