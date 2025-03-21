Bubble Land Series: 2024-2025 by Naeemeh Kazemi can be seen at Leila Heller Gallery in Dubai. Photo: Alserkal Avenue
Bubble Land Series: 2024-2025 by Naeemeh Kazemi can be seen at Leila Heller Gallery in Dubai. Photo: Alserkal Avenue

Culture

Art & Design

What to see at Alserkal Art Week in April, from exhibitions to public discussions

Exhibitions explore themes of displacement and personal transformation

Saeed Saeed
Saeed Saeed

March 21, 2025