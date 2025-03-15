Eight films screening at Cinema Akil’s 2025 Hong Kong Film Festival

The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/hong-kong/" target="_blank">Hong Kong</a> Film Festival returns to Dubai’s Cinema Akil this month for the fourth year. Selected films are presented by the Asian Film Awards Academy from March 22 to 28, and span romantic fantasy, classic movies and action genres. This year’s event promises new discoveries from the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/china/" target="_blank">Chinese</a> region, as well as a classic to be appreciated on the big screen. Here are eight films screening at the cinema on Alserkal Avenue. <b>Showing:</b> March 22 at 8pm Directed by Ying-Ngai Ho and Thomas Chi-Wai Lee, this comedy tells the story of a grumpy old man who joins a team that rescues stray dogs from the streets. Hilarity ensues as the man’s patience is tested. The film stars Lawrence Cheng, Amy Lo and Jay Fung. <b>Showing:</b> 4pm, March 23 Riley Yip directs this drama about a teenager who runs an illegal business selling lingerie. She is unpopular at her school and things become complicated when she gets closer to the customers she sells to. The film stars Marf Yau, Sheena Chan and Fruit Chan. <b>Showing:</b> 8.30pm, March 23 A young woman is tested emotionally after becoming a mother and upending her routine. This film addresses what the mother must contend with to take control of her life and find her identity again. The film is directed by Oliver Siu Kuen Chan and stars Hedwig Tam, Patra Au and Chun Yip Lo. <b>Showing:</b> March 24 at 8pm The classic of the selection, this film from 1993 is beloved in the wuxia (adventures of martial artists) genre. The film follows a young man who is set to become successor to his clan’s throne, as he battles the powers of evil while falling in love with a female warrior. The film is directed by Ronny Yu and stars Brigitte Lin, Leslie Cheung and Francis Ng. Fun fact: the character of the female warrior in this film was the inspiration behind <i>Xena: The Warrior Princess</i>. <b>Showing:</b> 8pm, March 25 Lai-Yin Leung’s <i>Last Song for You</i> is a touching romantic fantasy about the spirit of a deceased woman who is given the chance to reconnect with a past lover. The pair go on a journey through time and space. The film stars Ekin Cheng, Pak-Hong Chu and Cecilia Choi. <b>Showing:</b> 8pm, March 26 This action film by Anthony Pun focuses on the rescue and containment efforts by authorities following a fire at a recycling plant, which exposes the population to nuclear waste. The film follows several officials and firefighters as they work to prevent a massive disaster. <i>Cesium Fallout</i> stars one of Hong Kong cinema’s most celebrated actors, Andy Lau, who famously appeared in <i>Infernal Affairs</i>. <b>Showing:</b> 8pm, March 27 Philip Yung directs Hong Kong film legend Ching-Wan Lau in <i>Papa</i>, a film about a man who must grapple with a heinous crime that his mentally unstable son commits against his own family. Alongside Lau, the film also stars Jo Koo, Fai-Hung Chan and Dylan So. <b>Showing:</b> 8pm, March 28 Directed by Anselm Chan, this drama follows a wedding planner who inadvertently becomes a funeral planner, and a good one at that. To continue in his new career, he must convince a Taoist priest that he is the best man for the job. The film stars Michael Hui, Dayo Wong and Michelle Wai.