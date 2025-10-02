How resurgent rail could change the Gulf

Rail has always held an allure for the Middle East. Construction of the Hejaz railway that once connected Damascus to Madinah began in 1900, on the orders of the Ottoman Sultan Abdulhamid II. The line reduced the journey between the two cities, which used to take 40 days by camel caravan, to about 72 hours. However, the First World War, sabotage during the Arab Revolt and the collapse of the Ottoman Empire brough the railway to a shuddering halt.

Fast-forward to the present day and rail, resurgent in parts of the Middle East, again has the potential to change how thousands of people live their daily lives. This week’s three-day Global Rail conference in Abu Dhabi, a gathering thousands of visitors and hundreds of companies from across the globe, has shown how far the UAE in particular has travelled since 2009 when the concept of a national rail network linking key ports and cities began to take shape.

Etihad Rail's passenger service is on track to begin next year. Construction is advancing on four stations at Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah and Fujairah, and passenger test trains have been seen on the line over the past 12 months. Meanwhile, it was announced this week that Abu Dhabi will soon introduce a tram network that will operate from Yas Island and connect to Zayed International Airport. The Global Rail event also included a Dh1 million ($272,250) innovation grant for solutions to transform the future of transport.

All this is much more than a domestic project; the Emirates’ rail ambitions also connect with those of its neighbours. Work on Hafeet Rail – a joint passenger and freight railway network connecting the UAE and Oman – continues to advance. Meanwhile, across the Gulf more rail links are in the works. All six GCC member states are at various levels of progress on a 2,000km, region-wide railway project due to be completed in 2030. Even the Hejaz railway could make a comeback after Turkey, Syria and Jordan recently agreed on a draft memorandum to restore the line.

A fully developed rail network for logistics, cargo and people was always going to be a national priority for the UAE. The Emirates already has first-class road and air networks, and many of its airlines regularly feature highly in international carrier rankings. But it is rail’s potential to serve a rapidly growing population that makes these latest developments stand out.

Having reliable, sustainable and first-class passenger rail services will contribute to the country’s public transport mix, cut road traffic and reduce emissions. Both Etihad Rail and the Abu Dhabi Light Rail Project are being designed with connectivity in mind, enabling passengers to link up with Dubai Metro services and bus networks. The Abu Dhabi tram will ferry passengers to and from the capital’s main airport.

And it’s important to make public transport a realistic option for everyone. Speaking to The National this week, Azza Al Suwaidi, deputy chief executive at Etihad Rail Mobility, said the pressure to deliver was high but it was important for the service to be “safe, reliable, punctual and sustainable”. “That's the passenger experience that we would like to embark on,” she added.

That Etihad Rail is prioritising a good customer experience is indicative of it trying to appeal to as many people as possible, not only taking more cars off the road but embedding the idea of public transport in the public’s mind and forging the future of urban development and connectivity.

